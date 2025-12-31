Sale report: Top prices from Herbies Heifers sale in Carrigallen

Large crowds of farmers and livestock enthusiasts gathered at GVM Carrigallen Mart, Co. Leitrim this week for the 2025 Herbies Heifers Christmas Cracker Sale.

The sale featured 59 in-calf suckler-bred heifers and speaking to Agriland after the sale, mart manager Helen Kells said there was a full clearance of the heifers presented on Monday (December 29) with an average sale price settling at just over €5,400.

She said that there had not been much buyer activity from Northern Ireland despite the heifers being export tested but customers from across Ireland ensured a lively trade on the day.

There were customers who had travelled from as far afield as Cork and Tipperary to secure heifers in the sale.

The top price in the sale was €7,800 paid twice. First was for lot 10, a BB6634 sired March 2023 born heifer off a Limousin-cross dam.

Lot 10 sold for €7,800

This heifer sold in-calf to Ballyline Tom with a due date of January 19, 2026.

€7,800 was also paid for Lot 12, a February 2023 born heifer sired by BB6634 and of a WGE-bred dam.

The joint top-priced heifer also sold as scanned in-calf to Limousin bull Ballyline Tom.

Lot 31 in the sale sold for €7,400. This January 2023 born PPS sired heifer was bred off a Limousin-Charolais cross dam and sold as in-calf to LM4058 with a due date of January 30, 2026.

Lot 31 sold for €7,400

Selling at €6,600 was Lot 13, an April 2023 born five-star heifer sired by CH6493. Her dam was a Limousin-cross cow.

Lot 13 sold for €6,600

She also sold in calf to Ballyline Tom with a due date in March 2026.

At €6,500 was Lot 16, a Charolais-sired April 2023 born heifer off a Limousin-cross cow.

Lot 16 sold for €6,500

This heifer sold in-calf to a Limousin/Belgian Blue hybrid bull with a due date in February 2026.

Lot 52 and Lot 57 both sold for €6,400 respectively.

Lot 52

Lot 52 was sired by BB7638 and her dam was by AHZ. She sold in-calf to LM1109.

Lot 57 was sired by PPS and her dam was by CQO. She sold in-calf to EBY with a due date in January.

More than 30 additional in-calf heifers in the sale sold for €5,000 or above indicating the level of interest in these commercial in-calf suckler heifers.