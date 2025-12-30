Agriland logo

First quarter of 2026 could see 'above average rainfall overall'

By Francess McDonnell

Share this article

March currently has "the highest likelihood of above average rainfall" in the first three months of 2026 according to latest seasonal forecasts.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) seasonal models for Ireland for the months of January, February and March 2026 suggests there may also be "above average temperatures".

"Rainfall amounts are less certain with the potential for wetter than average conditions overall," according to the C35 seasonal models.

The general outlook is that there is the "potential for wetter and drier spells" within the first quarter of next year.

2026

According to Dr. Pádraig Flattery, senior climatologist in Met Éireann's Climate Services Division, over the last few decades Ireland has become a warmer country and this trend will continue in 2026.

"The fact that we are a warmer country means we're also a wetter country.

"The atmosphere for every one degree of warming that we have can hold around 7% more moisture.

"So that means when rain does come across the Atlantic that atmosphere can then hold more of that moisture and it means when rainfall falls then there's more rain to fall essentially and the rainfall tends to fall heavier," Dr. Flattery warned.

He said climatologists study the longer period of time and track climate over 30 year periods and research shows that the length of the growing season in Ireland is increasing at the majority of Met Éireann's stations due to the warming climate.

"The latest 30 year period is 1991 to 2020 and if we compare it to 1961 to 1990 - so over that 60 year period - we have gotten 7% wetter on average and 0.7 degrees warmer - which may not seem like a lot but in the grand scheme of things is a huge increase in that short period of time.

"We have a longer growing season now because Ireland is just warmer than we used to be, winters aren't as cold and Spring tends to start earlier.

"The growing season is increasing which may sound like a good thing - it will mean grass will grow for longer, crops can be sown earlier but it also co-incides with this wetter weather that we are getting as well.

"That means that we're also seeing increased heavy rain fall events which means that crops will be washed out of the soil or farmers cannot get into plant them and soils are not as trafficable as they used to be for cattle to graze at certain times of the year," Dr. Flattery added.

Seasonal rainfall differences from the 1961-1990 to 1991-2020 periods Source: Met Éireann
Seasonal rainfall differences from the 1961-1990 to 1991-2020 periods Source: Met Éireann

According to Dr. Flattery there have always been spells of "extreme weather" but climatologists can now "look into the links between climate change and the extreme weather".

"There really is a finger print there because we're now in a warmer weather world, we do see these increased extreme weather impacts," he added.

Related Stories

Topics

Share this article

More Stories

'It's not viable for us to make a living at home' - young sheep farmers

Sheep

'It's not viable for us to make a living at home' - young sheep farmers

Servicing the milking parlour over the dry period

Dairy

Servicing the milking parlour over the dry period

Irish dairy’s green advantage

Irish dairy’s green advantage

2025 Irish calf registrations decline by near 55,000 head

Beef

2025 Irish calf registrations decline by near 55,000 head

New record price of €6,400 paid at Texel Twilight Sale in Carnaross

Sheep

New record price of €6,400 paid at Texel Twilight Sale in Carnaross

Community 'shattered' after death of brothers in Sligo house fire

Rural Life

Community 'shattered' after death of brothers in Sligo house fire

New Holland T7 XD series offers 435hp in compact package

Agri-Business

New Holland T7 XD series offers 435hp in compact package

Late ACRES payments: Are there tax implications?

Agri-Business

Late ACRES payments: Are there tax implications?

Opinion: Food commodity markets broke through a glass ceiling in 2025

Opinion

Opinion: Food commodity markets broke through a glass ceiling in 2025