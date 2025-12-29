Community 'shattered' after death of brothers in Sligo house fire

A local community in Co. Sligo has been left "shattered and distraught" after the death of two brothers in a house fire in a rural area of the county, according to one councillor.

Sligo County Councillor Michael Clarke, of the Ballymote-Tubbercurry Municipal District, named the deceased as Pa and Seamus Cuffe.

The two brothers were living in Rathlee in the west of the county, near the coastal village of Easkey, and would have been known in the farming community.

Cllr. Clarke said that the two men were aged in their mid and late 80s, and that Pa Cuffe regularly attended mart sales, and he also farmed a bit of land.

Speaking to Agriland, the county councillor said: "The whole area around Rathlee and the hinterland was shattered and distraught when they found out the news that Pa and Seamus had come to such an end after long, healthy lives.

"They were two gentlemen, they were local to the area... They were lovely people, lived great lives."

"It was very hard for the neighbours and the nephews to be there when their bodies were taken away following the forensic efforts of the gardaí," Cllr. Clarke said.

He added: "It was a very sad and sombre moment when their bodies left the house, and their nephews and nieces where there and they found it very hard... There was a lot of the neighbours gathered there out of respect for the two men, because they were held is such high regard, and they will be dearly missed."

As reported earlier, Gardaí are currently investigating the house fire.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the fire at around 11:00a.m yesterday morning (Sunday, December 28).

The two men were pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other injuries reported in relation to this incident.

Post-mortem examinations are set to take place, with gardaí saying this will determine the course of the investigation.