DAFM: Over €2.18bn paid to farmers and fishers in 2025

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine issued more than €2.18 billion in payments to farmers and fishers over the course of 2025.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon said the department manages payments under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), oversees supports under the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) and the Seafood Development Programme, and administers several nationally-funded schemes.

"These provide vital supports for our farmers and fishers, in turn supporting rural and coastal communities, food security and underpinning the economic benefits accruing to the Irish economy from the activities of the agriculture and marine sectors," the minister said.

"I am delighted to confirm that these payments amounted to more than €2.18 billion in 2025."

Payments to farmers

Minister Heydon stated that "understandably, there has been a lot of focus throughout the year on payments made by my department to farmers".

"Ireland continues to be one of the earliest to make payments under the CAP within the EU, and to the highest possible number of farmers," the minister said.

"I am accordingly very pleased to announce the breadth of payments made by my department throughout 2025.

"We will continue to work to issue payments as quickly as possible where they are still due, and I would ask farmers who have outstanding queries to respond to these as soon as possible.”

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Michael Healy-Rae added that the investment of some €76 million in forestry "shows the commitment my department has to the sector".

"These payments, which are made through the most versatile and best-funded national forestry programme ever, are helping our farmers transition to a more sustainable future.”