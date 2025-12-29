Agriland logo

Tributes paid after passing of well-known Tipperary agri-merchant

By Breifne O'Brien

Tributes have been paid after the passing of Co. Tipperary-based agri-supply and hardware merchant, PP O'Dwyer.

PP (Peter Paul) O’Dwyer from , Annacarty, Co. Tipperary, and formerly of Knockgorman, Donohill and late of PP O’Dwyer’s Hardware, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 27, 2025.

People from the local community have described the late PP as "a true legend who will be fondly remembered by all".

The local GAA club Eire Og said: "The club has lost another stalwart and great supporter with the passing of P.P."

Some locals also described the late PP as "a pillar of the local community".

Having previously worked at a co-op store, he set out to form his own business selling silage covers to farmers in the local region in the late 1970's and grew his business from there.

Other local sources told Agriland: "PP will be fondly remembered and was widely respected in the farming and rural communities in the surrounding region and further afield."

"He was a great employer of local people and was a generous sponsor of many local events as well as the local GAA club.

"His untimely passing will come as a shock and with sadness to all who knew him".

His remains will be reposing at Whites Funeral Home in Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary, on Tuesday evening (December 30) before arriving in St. Brigid’s Church, Annacarty, Co. Tipperary on Wednesday, December 31, for Requiem Mass.

