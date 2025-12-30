2025 Irish calf registrations decline by near 55,000 head

The number of calves registered in Ireland has declined by almost 55,000 head to date this year, according to the latest figures from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

The latest ICBF calf registration figures show that the number of calves registered in Ireland as of December 26 this year is 54,639 head below the same time last year.

The total number of calves registered in Ireland this year is 2,254,133, according to the ICBF data which is 54,639 head below the 2,308,772 head of calves registered in the same time of 2024.

Registrations

Looking specifically at suckler-bred calf registrations and just under 685,000 (683,819) calves have been registered to suckler-bred cows to date this year.

This marks a decline of over 24,000 (24,367) head on the 708,186 suckler-bred calves registered in the same time of 2024.

Looking at the number of calves registered to dairy-bred dams this year and the ICBF figures show 1,570,314 calves were registered to dairy cows. This figure has fallen by 30,272 on the same time last year.

The number of suckler-bred calves being produced in Ireland annually has been in decline for almost a decade now. The drop in suckler cow numbers was being matched and surpassed since then by growing dairy cow numbers, however, the past two years has seen dairy cow numbers in Ireland 'stabilise' and even drop slightly.

Suckler cow numbers

It remains to be seen where suckler cow numbers will eventually 'stabilise' in Ireland.

The strong prices achieved for suckler-bred weanlings this year may help sustain suckler cow numbers but the aging profile of suckler farmers is a concern for the industry.

Equally, the dairy sector in Ireland is also concerned about farm succession and the aging profile of Irish dairy farmers.

This year has seen a major all-industry push to highlight issues surrounding farm succession and identify solutions to assist young farmers to get into key roles in farming.