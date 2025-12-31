NDC Farmer Ambassador Series: 'The story of Irish dairy is extraordinary'

This programme sees farmers actively working with the NDC to educate the general public about dairy farming, sustainable farming practices, nutrition, and the realities of farm life.

In this final instalment of the 'NDC Farmer Ambassador' series, Agriland spoke to Emma Walls, chief executive of the National Dairy Council, who - following a year in the job - looks back on an eventful 12 months.

The story of Irish dairy

Walls described her position as “the best job there is”.

“I get to work with a very talented team, I spend a lot of time with farmers and I get to tell the story of one of Ireland’s proudest achievements,” she said.

“The story of Irish dairy is extraordinary, encompassing our grass-based, small family farm system, our exceptional quality milk, the brilliant products that milk is transformed into, and the impact on individual health, local communities, our national economy and our global reputation.”

The NDC is trusted by farmers to tell the story of Irish dairy, Walls said.

In an era of widespread misinformation and disinformation, the organisation takes responsibility for highlighting the many measures being implemented at farm level to reduce dairy’s environmental impact; while also emphasising the important role dairy plays in a healthy diet.

In doing so, the NDC helps to protect and defend public health, Ireland’s agricultural heritage, and the future of the sector.

Advocacy

“Advocacy is a central part of the work in the National Dairy Council,” Walls highlighted.

Because farmers are such effective advocates and storytellers, the NDC continues to build and strengthen its Farmer Ambassador Programme.

Through this initiative, the NDC shares farmers’ stories across its own channels, with a particular focus on placing ambassadors on air to speak about their experiences through local and national press, radio, and television.

Farmer Ambassadors also played a prominent role at major food and consumer events, including Bord Bia Bloom and the Savour Kilkenny Food Festival, where they took centre stage alongside well-known chefs such as Rachel Allen.

These appearances helped broaden the conversation beyond high-quality dairy products to the milk they are made from, and the sustainable farming practices behind their production.

The programme also brought two NDC Farmer Ambassadors this year to Brussels to participate in the European Milk Forum.

There, they discussed sustainability and highlighted the importance of young farmer leadership within the sector.

Meanwhile, the NDC Grassroots Movement advertising campaign returned across the autumn and winter period, running on television, radio, streaming video on demand, and digital audio platforms.

The campaign, which again featured NDC Farmer Ambassadors, shone a spotlight on the environmental stewardship work being undertaken on dairy farms across Ireland.

“By putting farmers at the heart of our communications, we are ensuring that the true story of Irish dairy from grass to glass is told in an authentic and credible way,” Walls said.

New research

Significant strides have been made in recent years in improving public sentiment around Irish dairy products and dairy farming.

In 2022, when the NDC first began its current tracking wave, it identified a series of metrics linked to diet and sustainability.

Since then, attitudes across all adult age cohorts have been tracked at regular intervals, at least twice a year.

The three core measurements used by the NDC to track public attitudes are agreement with the following statements:

"I believe that dairy can be part of a sustainable diet";

"I know that dairy is part of a healthy, balanced diet";

"I trust Irish dairy farmers to take care of the environment".

In 2022, 68% of the population agreed that dairy could be part of a sustainable diet. By November 2025, this figure had risen to 81%.

In 2022, 65% agreed that dairy is part of a healthy, balanced diet. This has now increased to 82%.

Notably, in 2022, just 47% of the population said that they trusted Irish dairy farmers to take care of the environment.

As of November 2025, that number is now at 74% - a 2% increase on the tracking from May of this year.

“The progress we’re seeing confirms that our approach is resonating with the public,” Walls said.

“By sharing credible, fact-based stories about Irish dairy, we’re building understanding and trust.

"Above all, this shift reflects the commitment of dairy farmers, whose ongoing work on farms across the country continues to raise standards and deliver high-quality milk in a more sustainable way.”

Key highlights from 2025

School farm visit

One highlight in the NDC calendar this year was the school farm visits.

The NDC has a long history of bringing farming into the classroom through the School Milk Scheme by delivering fresh milk to schools across the country.

The NDC additionally celebrated World School Milk Day with a webinar that reached 25,000 children, featuring updates from farms, processors, nutritionists, and food experts.

“This year, we turned it around and brought children to the farm, arranging class tours for many of our School Milk Scheme kids back in May and June," Walls explained.

“Our brilliant Farm Ambassadors played host, bringing them around the paddocks to learn about grassland management, to the milking parlour to understand milk quality and to our Nutrition station to emphasise the role of dairy in the diet and the importance of five portions a day.

“Finally, the children got to meet the calves and to see first-hand how our farmers care for their animals.

“Many of the children came from inner city or urban schools and most had not been on a farm before. We filmed some of these visits with RTE Jr to bring them to a wider audience.”

Quality Milk Awards

A significant highlight in the NDC calendar this year was the NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards, which celebrated the achievements of family-run farms throughout the year.

The NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards took place in the Lyrath Hotel in Co. Kilkenny in October.

Twelve outstanding farms competed and were judged on Animal Health & Welfare, Hygiene, Dairy and Parlour Facilities, Pride and Passion, Continuous Improvement, and Sustainability and the Environment.

Winners were announced in six individual categories for excellence, with the Ryans from Thurles, Co. Tipperary, supplying Centenary, named as the overall winners.

The Ryans from Co. Tipperary, winners of the NDC Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards for 2025

Time to Bloom

NDC brought dairy farming to Bord Bia Bloom, the national horticulture, food, and drink experience.

And 2025 was a vintage year for the festival, according to Walls

“At Bloom, we doubled down, appearing at two distinct locations," she said.

“The first was in the show gardens. Our garden, The Grass Advantage, featured many of the ways in which farmers are addressing climate change challenges."

It included riparian margins, clover, multi-species swards and plants to help attract wildlife and biodiversity.

"Our farm ambassadors attended over the five days, on hand to talk to the public about life on a dairy farm," Walls said.

Bring on 2026

“As we move into 2026, with a highly experienced, and engaged team, and a clear plan in place, we are optimistic about what can be achieved,” Walls said.

“For the year ahead, our aim is to stay on the front foot celebrating dairy rather than constantly defending it.”

The EU Commission’s decision regarding the Nitrates Directive derogation is welcome, notwithstanding the conditionality attached.

However, with a three-year extension, the clock is ticking, and work must begin anew immediately, the NDC CEO explained.

CMK 20082025 Emma Walls, Chief Executive NDC. Picture Clare Keogh

It is essential that the Irish public better understands the significant efforts being made by dairy farmers in relation to water quality and the tangible results they are achieving.

The National Dairy Council has a key role to play in amplifying this national conversation. Our farmers are doing the work, and their efforts must be recognised.

The NDC’s plan for 2026 is built around a few key principles: focusing on fewer, bigger, and better initiatives to deliver value for farmers.

A new communications platform with fresh advertising will launch, designed to engage younger audiences.

The NDC will increase investment in its Farmer Ambassador programme and intends to leverage the Quality Milk Awards to share the story of quality and sustainability with a wider, non-farming audience.

Click here to read the other articles in the NDC Farmer Ambassador series.