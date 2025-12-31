People engage 'when forestry is visible' - SEEFA

2025 has shown how effective forestry promotion can be when it is visible, practical, and delivered through trusted channels, according to the Social, Economic, Environmental Forestry Association of Ireland (SEEFA).

In a statement reflecting on the achievements of the past year, SEEFA emphasised the need to maintain and expand this momentum in order to achieve planting targets.

This comes off the back of a year that saw the association hold its first Forestry Hub at the National Ploughing Championships, which took place in Tullamore in September.

Supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), the hub provided a direct, practical point of contact for farmers, landowners, students, and the public.

Over the three days of the Ploughing, according to SEEFA, the hub attracted thousands of visitors, generated more than 200 new forestry inquiries, and achieved over half a million social media views.

The Forestry Hub was designed to make forestry more accessible by providing clear information and practical guidance in one place, SEEFA said.

The marquee brought together 11 exhibitors, including DAFM, nurseries, and much of Ireland’s forest establishment sector, alongside a dedicated forestry careers desk staffed by University College Dublin.

SEEFA noted that steady visitor numbers and daily engagement - including the use of about 3,000 eco-friendly coffee cups - showed the level of interest for the event.

Focus on promotion

SEEFA welcomed the increased focus on promotion by DAFM Minister of State with responsibility for forestry, Michael Healy-Rae and his department.

The association stating that the minister’s openness to engaging publicly and directly, including at the Ploughing, on forestry has boosted confidence and helped restore focus on providing clear information to farmers and landowners making decisions about how to use their land.

At the Hub, Minister Healy-Rae stated: “Forestry got a bad reputation for a number of years, for a lot of very good reasons.”

He acknowledged that “we as a department weren’t performing,” but expressed that he is “very proud” of the people currently working in forestry within DAFM.

The minister noted: “Now there is confidence.”

Minister Healy-Rae added that the Forestry Hub highlighted the strength of the sector because “you have excellent people here from all the different companies” who provide “good advice, sound solid advice”.

He encouraged landowners to consider forestry “a sensible and viable option” for land use.

Also, he emphasised that the department will “help in any way we can”.

Engagement

SEEFA members reported stronger engagement after outreach events in 2025, with the department’s own published data showing increased activity later in the year compared to the beginning.

SEEFA believes this is partly due to increased promotion, which reduces uncertainty and encourages people to take the next step.

SEEFA also pointed to the DAFM open call for proposals for forestry promotion projects as a proven way to raise interest where it matters most, by backing trusted, on-the-ground channels to deliver practical, DAFM-supported information.

Under the published results, over €1.5 million was awarded to organisations for forestry promotion in 2025, including support for the Forestry Hub, with several SEEFA members also securing approval for their own promotion proposals.

SEEFA is calling for expanded private-sector promotion programmes such as this.

It said this model works as it combines government support with credible local delivery, giving farmers and landowners balanced advice that reflects real-world land use, time, and farm economics.

'Practical connection'

Teige Ryan, public relations officer at SEEFA, said: “What we saw at the Ploughing was a simple proof of concept.

“When forestry is visible and explained properly, people engage. It is the practical connection between support on paper and decisions on farms.

“When landowners can ask questions, hear balanced answers, and understand the pathway clearly, confidence rises, and enquiries follow.”

SEEFA is calling for 2026 to build on 2025 with:

larger, sustained promotion budgets, locally delivered and nationally coherent;

greater collaboration between DAFM and the private sector, using trusted channels to reach landowners;

clearer pathways into forestry, including education, careers, and practical entry routes;

making the SEEFA Forestry Hub an annual feature at the Ploughing, reflecting the scale of public interest and the value of face-to-face engagement.

According to SEEFA, with ongoing delivery, steady promotion, and practical education, Ireland can develop a forestry sector that helps farmers, boosts rural economies, and creates environmental benefits for everyone.