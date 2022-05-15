National Organic Skillnet (NOTS) is bringing back its series of farm walks in the areas of organic and biological agriculture throughout this summer.

Aimed at looking at alternatives to high-input agriculture, the walks will showcase innovation on Irish farms and explain how farmers, by focusing on soil health, are achieving comparable yields to conventional agriculture in the absence of high chemical inputs.

With a focus on food security, and farm-based fertility programmes, the events will feature a wide range of enterprises implementing biological approaches such as multi-species grassland, composting, biodynamics and holistic management, from a diverse group of farmers from all around Ireland.

The walk schedule is as follows:

May 18: Gerard Deegan, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, beef, composting and forest;

May 23: Rossa Gibbons, Skibbereen, Co. Cork, agroforestry, two free walks at 10.30am and 1.00pm;

May 24: Gareth Culligan, Stabannan, Co. Louth, arable /combi-crops;

June 14: Stuart Rogers, Knocknatulla, Co. Meath, arable and specialist hay;

June 22: Kevin O’Hanlon, Pollard Farm, Ballywilliam, Co. Wexford, dairy/arable and multi species;

July 5: Alan Mooney, Kilcock, Co. Kildare, biodynamic, arable and beef;

July 20: Norman Dunne, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, biological/arable and poultry;

July 27: Magners Farm, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, organic poultry and pork and tourism;

August 3: Mark Hanley, Mullymucks, Co. Roscommon, organic beef, sheep and arable;

August 10: Glasrai Farm, Aoife and Joe Reilly, Hollymount, Co. Mayo, organic horticulture;

September 21: Gleann Buí Farm, Sinead Moran and Michael McGrath, Aghamore, Co. Mayo, organic micro dairy.

Those going on individual walks will be asked to donate €10, which will go to the Irish Red Cross Ukrainian Crisis Appeal. A season ticket pass to all events costs €50.

Anyone who would like to donate to the fund even though they are unable to attend the walks can still buy a ticket and their name will be included in the donation list.