Spring lambs witnessed an improved trade at Cahir Mart on Tuesday (May 10), where prices reached a high of €174/head.

Agriland made the trip down to the Co. Tipperary-based mart to see what the trade was like in a sale that saw about 1,100 sheep on offer.

Numbers of spring lambs were relatively small at the sale, but the ones that were on offer were met with good demand from factory agents.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price. These three spring lambs weighing 50kg sold for €170/head

Topping the spring lambs, these 49kg lambs sold for €174/head

These cull ewes weighing 90.5kg on average, sold for €183/head

These 43kg spring lambs sold for €169/head

These 30kg hogget ewes sold for €80/head

These 42kg spring lambs sold for €166/head

Another pen of 42kg spring lambs, this time sold for €164/head

This lot of 53.5kg hoggets sold for €167/head

These 41.5kg hogget ewes sold for €119/head

These 91kg cull ewes sold for €173/head

Weighing 81kg, these two ewes sold for €159/head

This three-year-old ewe and her two lambs sold for €250

Prices for lambs weighing 43kg or more sold above the €160/head mark, reaching up to €170-174/head.

The lightest spring lambs on the day weighed 34.5kg and sold for €126/head.

A firm showing of hoggets was on offer at Cahir on Tuesday, with a mix of stores and heavier types on offer.

Fleshed hoggets generally sold from over €160/head up to €167-169/head. Stores sold back to €80/head for Blackface Mountain hogget ewes weighing 30kg.

Cull ewes were a lively trade, with prices at Cahir breaking the €200/head mark on more than one occasion. The top price went to a 118kg ewe selling for €213. Heavy ewes generally sold from €170/head upwards.

Ewes in the 70-80kg weight bracket made from just over €130/head, up to nearly €168/head for 82kg ewes.

A strong entry of ewes with lambs at foot were the last into the ring at Cahir on Tuesday and these were met with good demand from farmers.

Prices topped €250/unit for a three-year-old ewe with two lambs at foot, with other sample prices, including €214 for a four-year-old ewe with one lamb and a pen of four aged-Blackface Mountain ewes with five lambs, making €132/unit.