Two John Deere dealers in Northern Ireland have now become one as Stephen W Moore Ltd., announced that it is acquiring its neighbouring franchise, Johnston Gilpin & Co. Ltd.

Both the Coleraine and Lisburn depots will continue trading from the current locations, and customers are set to experience a simplification of parts and service in the region as a result of the move, according to the manufacturer.

Keeping the name

This purchase is in line with Deere’s ‘Dealer of Tomorrow’ strategy, a management policy which aims to provide structured support for Deere dealers worldwide.

All Johnston Gilpin & Co. employees will be transferred to Stephen W Moore, and the company’s branch in Lisburn will continue to trade under the name Johnston Gilpin.

The expanded dealership will offer the full range of John Deere agricultural machinery as well as domestic and professional turf care products to the same customer base as before.

Advertisement

Dealer principal Stephen Moore noted that “this is an exciting time as we prepare to nearly double the size of our business with the next stage of our evolution”.

Stephen W Moore add to range

He also pointed out that the two companies share the same core values around delivering customer service, and he is keen to integrate the two businesses under the Stephen W Moore banner. Stephen W Moore will be adding professional turf care products to its range

Stephen W Moore has been a John Deere dealer since 2008 in Coleraine, offering a full range of John Deere agricultural machinery, a portfolio which will now be joined by the manufacturer’s professional and domestic turf care machines.

John Deere’s divisional sales manager, Brian D’Arcy, thanked Donn, Randal, Neale and the McConnell family for their valuable and longstanding contribution to the industry after serving as a dealer in the area for John Deere for the past 54 years.

Mainland appointment

In England, the Tallis Amos Group (TAG) has confirmed the recruitment of Mark Smith as agricultural sales director (East). Mark had previously spent 27 years working for John Deere Ltd. at Langar, latterly as strategic account manager for UK and Ireland.

Advertisement

L-r: Mark Smith and Ben Tallis

The announcement follows recent news from TAG regarding significant expansion into Shropshire after the decision by Rea Valley Tractors (RVT) to resign the John Deere franchise.

TAGs new 40,000ft² depot at Allscott near Telford is due to fully open in March 2023.

TAG was formed in 2012 when two long-standing John Deere dealerships, Alexander & Duncan and Chris Tallis Farm Machinery, joined forces.

The company traces its roots back to 1912 and has been supporting farming businesses in the West Midlands for over 100 years.