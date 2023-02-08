A survey carried out on a random selection of dairy farms has brought to light the issues on farms in relation to slurry and soiled water storage, and the barriers farmers face in implementing practices that are positive to water quality.

Reporting findings from Achieving improvements in water quality through targeted organic manure storage advice, Teagasc Walsh Scholar Róisín McManus disclosed the issues that cropped up on farms.

The aim of the study is to determine knowledge transfer methods to improve slurry storage on farms.

From the 40 farms surveyed, issues found from farmyard assessments included:

Deficit in slurry storage capacity;

Minimum storage but requirement for greater flexibility;

Separate soiled water storage;

Cow numbers increased but slurry capacity didn’t increase accordingly

Feeding yards – produce slurry not soiled water;

Structural deficiencies in silage bases;

Leaking shoots and gutters;

Clean and/or soiled water getting into slatted tanks.

Farmers were also asked what barriers they face in implementing practices that are positive to water quality, which included:

Availability of help to carry out work (labour);

Lack of knowledge or understanding;

Financial constrains.

The results come after an event, titled ‘Future Proofing Farmyards’, that McManus organised in January.

At this event, tips on farmyard design and minimising the storage required by farmers, along with the costs, design options and common problems found in yards, were discussed.

Soiled water storage and management

For farmers wondering what the soiled water closed periods and the soil water storage requirements are this year, and in the following years, they are outlined below by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Soiled water closed period for dairy farmers:

Between December 10 and December 31, 2023;

Between December 1 and December 31, 2024;

Between December 1 and December 31, 2025 for winter/liquid milk.

Soiled water storage requirements: