The big machinery trade show is coming under increasing pressure with exhibitors complaining ever more vocally about the expense of attending, and value gained from being present.

Despite these grumbles, most large companies tend to withdraw quietly from shows, issuing a statement a few months beforehand or simply not turning up. John Deere, however, is making a point about SIMA in 2024.

SIMA is described as the international exhibition of technologies and solutions for efficient and sustainable agriculture.

Spreading the news

John Deere has issued a statement informing its dealers and customers that it will not be attending the next SIMA show in November 2024 in Paris, France.

One of the main reasons for this decision is to allow greater focus on country specific dealer and customer events throughout 2024, according to the company.

Andreas Jess, John Deere marketing director for Region 2 said: “Covid-19 has changed the event landscape and the way customers want to interact with us is also evolving.”

The statement goes on to note that trade shows are a long-established way of engaging with farmers and contractors, but John Deere is “exploring alternative communication channels that combine both digital and face-to-face activities”.

It also adds that with the increasing emphasis on digital technology within farm mechanisation, the traditional way of interacting with customers may not be the most effective use of resources.

Trade show clash

However, all is not lost; it also states that there will be an increased focus on national events which is likely to involve dealers to a greater extent.

The marketing department is currently planning its European dealer and customer events for 2024 which require synchronisation with the North America markets, more details will follow in March next year. The move away from large international events could lead to a greater emphasis on supporting dealers at local shows and demonstrations

John Deere also makes a pointed reference to the conflict between SIMA and EIMA, which stretched both the resources and patience of many exhibitors.

The company noted that in the future it would “welcome international trade fair organisations to review their current timetables to allow greater flexibility for other promotional activities”.