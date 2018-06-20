Northern Ireland could continue getting EU funding post Brexit

Northern Ireland should continue getting EU regional funds post 2020 – when the Brexit transition period ends – according to the Regional Development Committee today (Wednesday, June 20).

Enabling Northern Ireland to continue participating in the EU’s general cohesion funds after 2020 would be of benefit to its economic and social development – particularly in disadvantaged and rural areas, the committee MEPs noted.

To sustain peace and ensure the region’s stability, EU-supported cross-border and inter-community schemes – the Northern Ireland Peace Programme and the Interreg programmes – should also continue after 2020, the committee members add in the report.

EU funding for Northern Ireland should stay at its current level after 2020 and the EU should continue to reach out to both communities there, by playing an active role in managing it, says the approved text.

Finally, MEPs consider it essential that the people of Norther Ireland, and in particular young people, should continue to have access to economic, social and cultural exchanges across Europe.

The resolution still needs to be approved by Parliament as a whole, probably after the summer break. It will be forwarded to the Council and Commission, the Northern Ireland Assembly and Executive and the governments and parliaments of EU member states and their regions.