North Cork Creameries reiterates Covid-19 measures

North Cork Creameries has issued a reminder to all customers of its Kanturk, Cullen, Fealebridge and Newtownsandes branches that its measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 are in force.

These, the co-op says, include a number of changes made due to necessity.

In a brief statement on social media, the Co. Cork cooperative listed:

Due to further restrictive measures we are offering essential items only and operating a pre-order service.

“Customers are required to make contact with their branch to pre-order their purchase prior to attending the store,” the reminder notice added.

It was noted that contactless payment is preferred, and that all customers are to remain in their vehicles as they will be assisted by a member of the co-op’s agri-stores team.

This is a reiteration of measures introduced by the Cork cooperative on Monday, March 23, in a bit to comply with social distancing guidelines and ensure the safety of staff and customers.

Glanbia outlines coronavirus contingency plans

In other news, all Glanbia Ireland facilities continue to operate to their planned capacity levels for this time of year, the dairy giant has confirmed in an update on the coronavirus situation yesterday, Monday, April 6.

Outlining that contingency plans for a range of scenarios have been prepared, a Glanbia spokesperson added:

We can also assure you that huge work has been done in the plants to ensure that they are in the best possible position to handle the challenges ahead and to minimise the chances of any impact on milk collection.

We have assembled a pool of back-up staff and have protocols in place across all the key areas.”