‘No reason for change to March milk prices’ – ICMSA

“There is no reason why milk prices for March should change, especially coming into the peak production period.”

This is the message from Ger Quain, dairy chairperson of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA).

Speaking about the current milk market, Quain explained: “The market has suffered quite a substantial shock – due to the coronavirus outbreak – which has led to significantly higher retail sales but a total collapse in foodservice demand.

“It is quite clear that supports will be required at a European Union (EU) level to enable the market to adjust to the changing environment. Moreover, it is vital that all stakeholders work together to maximise the milk price that is paid to farmers.

Currently, we are in a very uncertain period, so I can’t see why the milk price – for March and thereafter – should change and be less than what it is now – especially as farmers head into the peak production period.

“The price of milk that farmers are given will depend on how quickly the markets adapt to the coronavirus situation, as well as the size and speed with which the massive supports, that will undoubtedly have to be put in place, are actually rolled out.”

Milk Price Tracker

Last week, the latest Milk Price Tracker – brought to you by AgriLand and the ICMSA – that details milk prices from the most significant Irish dairy co-ops for the month of February was released.

Reacting to the latest milk prices, Quain said: “The introduction of the maximum attainable price column is a great addition, as it helps in determining what prices are available from all the milk processors, including seasonal bonuses.

“This [Milk Price Tracker] gives a really clear picture of what individual farmers are receiving on a month-to-month basis.

“I believe it is essential that all dairy farmers check in every month to analyse the different prices from various processors. Going forward, this tracker is going to be a vital tool and we encourage all farmers to keep a close eye on it.”