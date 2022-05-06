Independent TD, Michael Fitzmaurice, received no government opposition to his motion calling for a number of exemptions to be made to impending solid-fuel regulations.

Deputy Fitzmaurice, who is chair of the Turf Cutters and Contractors Association (TCCA) brought the motion before the Dáil last night, where he called for – among other things – those with turf-harvesting rights to be exempt from the proposed regulations.

The motion also called on government to confirm that such regulations will not be implemented this year, and to acknowledge that turf is an affordable solid fuel that many people depend on to warm their homes.

In some counties, up to 34% of households are solely dependent on turf as solid fuel, Deputy Fitzmaurice has pointed out.

Responding, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, confirmed that the government would not be opposing the motion.

He said that he agreed with the majority of the motion, as set out.

“I think we need to clear the air a bit,” the minister said.

“There is a lot of confusion, fear, and misinformation on this issue.”

He confirmed, however, that the government will pursue the regulation of turf at retail level – the “commercial distribution level rather than for those who are taking turf from their own bogs or sharing with neighbours in that kind of rural tradition” he explained.

“We said this was not the kind of ban we are talking about. We are looking to regulate the commercial retail aspect of this, and the government and I are still committed to that.”

And, he acknowledged the complexity around the use of turf as a fuel in rural communities.

“Under European law, it seems categorical that you cannot discriminate between products but must regulate across. That was clear advice,” he said.

“A series of ministers recognised that this was not easy because when you get into the area of turf, in particular, it is conflicting for a range of reasons against other public policy people who have customary rights – let us use those words.

“There is a range of different aspects in this, including arrangements such as turf compensation schemes. It is complicated. A variety of people have traditionally relied on their own bogs or access to a bog to be able to provide for their heating, and the regulation of that is incredibly difficult.”

But, he said, there are issues with the continued use of open fires in houses, and the health implications of same.

The motion by Deputy Fitzmaurice also sought exemptions for people who assisted the state by providing their bogs for preservation as part of the designation of boglands, and who participated in the Turf Cutting Compensation Scheme, as well as those who have historically rented or have been provided with a plot and saved turf for their own household.

He further called on the government to work with the industry over a reasonable period of time to ensure that turf sold in larger urban areas, via retail outlets, meets the same moisture content regulations that currently apply to timber and peat briquettes, thus ensuring any proposed ban on the sale of turf will not be necessary.

Peat briquettes

In relation to the future of peat briquettes, Minister Ryan said he would be led by the science.

But, there is a chance that briquettes, too, may be impacted by solid-fuel regulations.

“I will be looking at the science to ensure that those briquettes are below the 10 micrograms of pollution that is put out into the atmosphere. We have to be straight about that and ensure that is the case.

“I do not believe it will open up a future where we find that it is possible to burn turf. No matter how seasoned it is, it brings difficulties. That is a point of difference, but we will discuss it. We will sit down, listen and engage.”