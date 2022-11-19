An Oireachtas committee – which has just published a new report on biodiversity containing 15 recommendations on agriculture and land use – has confirmed that not one member visited a single farm as part of their “engagements with stakeholders”.

The Joint Committee on Environment and Climate Action launched a 63 page Report on Biodiversity, which makes 75 recommendations, on Friday (November 18).

The report is chiefly based on evidence gathered by the committee, which is made up of 15 cross party TDs and senators, from a series of meetings with stakeholders and three submissions.

According to the committee’s cathaoirleach, Deputy Brian Leddin, the report “points the way” to how Ireland should “restore biodiversity in nature and how to best reap the co-benefits associated with diverse ecosystems in order to mitigate climate change.”

” A key element in restoring biodiversity on land is the implementation of a robust agri-environment scheme would provide farmers with greater incentives to protect and create areas of biodiversity on their land.

“There should be greater engagement with landowners to provide tailored solutions to peatland restoration,” states Deputy Leddin.

In the report the Oireachtas committee identified a number of key themes which emerged from its work, one of which was agriculture and land use.

The committee highlighted that it heard from stakeholders that there was “extensive evidence that the interactions between agriculture and land use and the environment are not working in a sustainable way”.

It was also informed by stakeholders that a “business as usual” approach to the agriculture sector “does not align with the climate ambitions of the European Union or Ireland’s national policies”.

A key focus of the report are issues about peatlands and also emissions from agriculture and land use.

Advertisement

One of the committee’s recommendations is “the ending of drainage of peatlands and peat soils for agriculture as a matter of urgency” and the establishment of a national peatlands unit to develop action plans.

The report also details how the committee heard a wide range of evidence from stakeholders.

This included how to decrease emissions from nitrogen fertiliser, the potential for food additives to reduce methane emissions from livestock and that the “most immediate solution to reducing methane emissions” was a reduction in animal numbers.

“Stakeholders outlined the lack of CAP (Common Agricultural Policy) incentives to reduce livestock numbers and again emphasised that agricultural emissions have not decreased in recent years”.

In its latest report the committee “agreed” that “intensive farming” and the drainage of land for agriculture use had “played a major role in the loss of diversity in landscapes in Ireland”.

It also noted that this loss was not exclusive to land in Ireland and that the marine environment has “also been heavily impacted”.

The Joint Committee on Environment and Climate Action also acknowledged that there was “buy in” from farmers to “better manage land”.

“The committee noted the view that greater investment is needed in farming and local communities to drive farmers to deliver more than just food from their land, improving and delivering better air quality and water as well as recreational spaces”.

In the report the committee sets out 15 recommendations specific to agriculture and land use.

“The committee recommends that greater effort should be made to ensure that human activities such as the intensification of agriculture and afforestation do not further contribute to biodiversity decline”.

Another recommendation outlines that there is a need for the implementation of a “robust agri/environment scheme, so that farmers are no longer penalised for having areas of biodiversity and wildlife habitat on their land”.

Advertisement

While the report’s recommendations could have a significant impact on day to day farming operations the committee confirmed to Agriland that none of the 15 members had visited a single farm specifically in relation to its latest report.

However Deputy Leddin said he was confident that the committee’s latest report, via its stakeholder engagements, is representative of the views of farm families and communities. Joint Committee on Environment and Climate Action, cathaoirleach, Deputy Brian Leddin

The committee engaged with Macra and heard evidence from its president John Keane and four other executive members of the organisation.

The committee also heard from Dr Brendan Dunford from the Burrenbeo Trust in Co. Galway, Con Traas from the Apple Farm in Co.Tipperary and Donal Sheehan from the Bride Project in Co.Cork.

Deputy Leddin told Agriland:

“Members of this committee go to farms frequently, we are well used to going out to farms so I don’t think there is anything lacking from the committee in that regard.

“We actually had two sessions with the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture as well in the course of our deliberations. I don’t think it is fair to say that this committee isn’t cognisant.

“We’re a cross party committee representing a cross spectrum of political views and geographical spread as well – urban and rural as well. We are absolutely mindful of the challenges of agriculture and nobody on this committee wants to go forward and not plot a fair path forward for agriculture.”

