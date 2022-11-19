Trever Ryall, sales principle at Ryall’s of Watergrasshill, Co. Cork, is of the latest generation of dealers to whom having a firm grasp of what farmers are trying to achieve is an essential part of running the business.

Yet it goes further than an awareness of grass growth patterns and the weather forecast, in today’s world we have that irreversible gamechanger that is digital technology.

Tech is coming of age

Trevor is well placed to pilot his customers through the onslaught of digital tech for he has a keen interest in the systems being offered, to add to the degree in engineering gained at Harper Adams University in the UK. Trevor is keen to emphasise that embodied digital technology is now in demand

While there is some debate about its uptake generally, he is adamant that the enthusiasm for electronic aids amongst the younger generation coming into farming will see the digital specification of tractors and machinery playing an increasing role in the decision-making process.

Yet, that does not detract from the importance of having a capable machine to which it is integral in the first place, and he is certain the the Agri Argo range is up there with the best of them when it comes to driver aids and the adoption of digital systems.

The importance of being different

Ryall’s holds the agency for both Landini and McCormick and while the only difference in the machines may be the colour, the parent company is adamant that they should be considered as two separate brands.

This differentiation has certainly worked for Ryall’s. Over the years they have inherited customers from both sides of the fence; tillage farmers who ran International, Case and even David Brown tractors have remained with the red livery, while the Landini was usually considered a dairyman’s tractor, and these too have remained loyal to the brand. This 25hp model dates from 1946 and enjoys its long retirement permanently on display in the showroom

Keeping both names alive and available certainly works in favour of the business despite it appearing illogical on paper, and there is no reason to expect the strategy to change.

This, though, is the situation in Ireland. Elsewhere the two companies may have different legacies and it is noticeable that Agri Argo is continuing to emphasise the specialist tractor aspect of Landini while encouraging the view that McCormick serves the larger tillage farmer.

Quality, not colour, counts

Whatever the marketing strategies deployed, Trevor Ryall is adamant that the tractors themselves are as good as any other on the market, using well proven components coupled with modern assembly methods.

The recent announcement of a partnership with xFarm Technologies, to provide an even greater degree of non embodied digital capability, underlines this commitment to keeping the machines fully up to date. Clean design and sound engineering are very much in evidence on Agri Argo tractors

Ryall’s is one of Landini’s longest established dealers in Ireland, and while there is no intention whatsoever for that to change, the firm has taken on other franchises to complement the tractors over the years.

One particular jewel in the crown is Schaffer loaders for which Trevor holds tremendous respect. What particularly impresses him is the company’s adherence to the highest quality standards. The build quality of Schaffer loaders is what drew Ryall’s to selling them

He points to the thickness of the metal used and the fact that most of the components are sourced in Germany with Deutz engines, Bosch pumps and Hella lights being widely used throughout the range.

Grassland management

Also in red comes the Massey Ferguson forage range of implements which, at first sight might be considered to clash with the Malone products of the same type.

Yet, the two sit happily together and this too is a function of brand legacy with numerous ex Welger customers wanting to stick with that particular machine despite it now having been absorbed into the AGCO family. Thanks to the Welger connection, Massey Ferguson equipment sells well

Malone is another quality product that has come on tremendously over the years according to Trevor, and there is a good trade for the company’s rakes and tedders, so he will continue to sell both just so long as there is the demand. The green and gold of Malone is also prominent in the yard

Where Massey Ferguson does have the advantage is that it offers round balers and these are a steady seller which retain their value, there being a good demand for used machines as well as new.

Trevor maintains that there are only two balers that can really cope with Irish grass, Massey Ferguson, with its Welger DNA, or McHale. Ryall’s just happens to sell and support the red brand.

Prevention better than cure

Support is a key issue here and during Agriland’s visit, a baler was brought to the yard for its winter service, an important aspect of keeping one running throughout the season.

A steady trickle of balers in for service keeps the workshop busy during the winter

Ryall’s encourages all of its baler customers to bring the machine in over the winter for a thorough service and check-up and is convinced that fixing any minor niggles at this time of year pays dividends during the spring.

Out of season labour rates help entice the machines in and with the work being done over the winter, it helps spread the demand on the service side of the business.

New ideas find favour

Cutting the grass is another aspect of forage management that is well catered for with Malone, Massey Ferguson and Tanco being sold through the dealership.

Tanco is not usually associated with mowers but the twin trailed set that it is now producing has found a good deal of enthusiasm for the concept at Ryall’s, which hopes to sell more sets next season.

It is, said Trevor, a far superior way of mounting the mowers for transport, being more stable and safer on the road, while not requiring a bulky tractor to handle them, an important consideration with power density increasing. Talex mulchers have a toothed blade to provide a greater cutting effect

The smaller farmer is not forgotten either with Talex drum mowers available at modest prices, which are fine for small-scale haymaking or topping, and there is a steady demand for these honest machines.

Keeping ahead

Machinery sales is becoming an ever more sophisticated business and dealers need to keep up with developments if they are to provide their customers with equipment suitable for the tasks required.

This is the job of every machinery retailer, and success will more likely pass to to those who recognise the growing importance of fitting the right machine into a farming business, rather than just waiting for a farmer to happen along with a cheque book. The French company, Lucas, pioneered the straw chopper concept

This has become more important than ever now that digital technology has exponentially expanded the number of decisions to be made when purchasing equipment.

Ryall’s has positioned itself to continue serving its customer base with not only a choice of machines, but also the expertise to help select and operate what will work for the customer.