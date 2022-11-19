A new four-part series on TG4, Mná na Talún, is set to follow four female farmers across the four seasons of a single farming year.

“Mná na Talún looks at the changing landscape of Irish agriculture through the eyes of four female farmers,” producer Deaglán Ó Moncháin explained.

In the first episode, on Wednesday (November 23) at 8:30p.m, spring is upon the farmers, and viewers meet Úna Ní Bhroin.

Úna has spent 20 years building up Beechlawn organic farm in Ballinasloe along with her husband Pádraig.

Viewers learn of her commitment to organic farming as an ethical and environmental choice, and the financial difficulties and stress this can create – particularly as a working mother of four children.

Advertisement

Úna Ni Bhroin

Next up is Hannah Doherty, a young enterprising sheep farmer on the Derry-Donegal border.

Hannah Doherty is in the middle of lambing season, the busiest time of the year for Hannah and her husband Tommy. She is shown handling a difficult birth that thankfully results in a safe delivery, and viewers see Hannah hand-feed the lamb.

Bríd Ní hIcí is introduced gathering seaweed on the beach in Gaoth Dobhair, which she uses as a natural fertiliser for use in her polytunnel, and reflects her interest in self sufficiency and natural farming methods.

She aims to be as self-sufficient as possible, growing vegetables and keeping pigs and goats on her smallholding.

Also showcased are her small family of animals, her goats and horses, as well as Séamus and Pádraig, two young pigs being reared for their meat.

Advertisement

Clíona Ní Conghaile raises cattle in the traditional style on the unique landscape of Inis Mór, one of the most important areas of biodiversity in Ireland.

She introduces the unique and stunning landscape of Inis Mór on the Áran Islands, outlining how it supports a particular type of cattle farming not found anywhere else in Ireland.

Clíona’s main concern is that this traditional way of farming is under threat as young people are reluctant to stay on the island.

Episode two of ‘Mná na Talún’ on November 30, will focus on the work taking place on all of the farms during the summer months.

The third episode, on December 7, will take viewers through the harvest in autumn and the final episode, on December 14, will see the farmers prepare for the winter months.

The series for TG4, made with the support of the Irish Language Broadcast Fund (ILBF,) was produced by Dearcán Media.