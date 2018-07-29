Living with dementia in rural Ireland can often bring additional challenges, according to Cormac Cahill communications manager at the Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI).

Some of the key issues that can have a significant additional impact on rural-based patients dealing with the illness include: distance; travel; lack of family members living and working locally; greater difficulty in accessing services and facilities; physical and social isolation; and limited choices in care and support.

According to a recent mapping project carried out by the ASI and the HSE’s National Dementia Office (NDO), access to community dementia-specific services across Ireland varies depending on where you live.

As a result, this means that no county in Ireland has an acceptable level of dementia support, Cahill highlighted.

Inadequate services

The mid-term review of the National Dementia Strategy (NDS) – which was launched in May 2018 – acknowledges that people with dementia and their families are still dealing with inadequate services and supports, and it states that additional funding is required.

The ASI has called on the Government to invest €12 million towards community supports for people with dementia as outlined in its pre-Budget submission 2019, entitled Dementia Support Across Ireland – Building Communities of Care.

New resource centre

The ASI is opening a new resource centre at 47 Main Street Portlaoise, Co. Laois. The building has been completely revamped and renovated.

The premises consists of an information area and a conference room which will be used for training, family meetings, ASI meetings, a monthly support group and information evenings.

For more information on the pre-Budget campaign and for detailed information on the supports and services available in individual counties, visit www.alzheimer.ie

Fundraiser

Earlier this month a major cycle challenge fundraiser was held in aid of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. The event, called Ireland’s Ancient East Cycle Challenge was held on the weekend of July 14 and 15.

The cyclists travelled through the historic countryside of north Dublin, Meath and Louth, covering over 120km on the day and finishing up in the picturesque town of Carlingford.

The cycle, which catered for all levels of ability, has already raised €10,000, with funds still being returned.