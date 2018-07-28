Auction report: Well-aged tractors of a ‘blue hue’ under the hammer

Saturday, July 21, saw the latest Cambridge Vintage Sale auction take place at Cheffins Auctioneers’ sale grounds in Sutton, Cambridge (England).

These sales can attract a sizeable number of lots, including classic and vintage tractors and farm machinery, alongside all manner of other collectible items.

Good weather on Saturday bolstered attendance; punters came from far and wide. Some were there to place serious bids; others were there to kick the proverbial tyres and to simply soak up the atmosphere.

On the day, there was a varied selection of lots on offer – representing several decades of front-line farming. Some items had considerable ‘reserves’.

In this report, we focus on the blue-liveried (Ford, Fordson, County, Leyland and others) tractor highlights.

Advertisement

Tim Scrivener was there for AgriLand to sample the atmosphere, capture these pictures and to jot down the key prices. All the pictures in this report are from Saturday’s auction.

Please note that all of the prices referenced below are in pounds sterling.

All (hammer) prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 5%.

Some of the (hammer) prices are subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to the price); some have no VAT applicable. See each individual caption for details.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.