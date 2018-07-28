Beef calf registrations tumble by over 26,900 head on 2017 figures

The decreasing trend in beef calf registrations has continued, recent figures released by the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) show.

Looking at registration figures for the week ending June 22, a total of 15,361 beef calves were registered on Irish farms. This is a drop of 3,252 head when compared with the number of registrations for the corresponding week in 2017.

The current number of beef calves registered – according to the ICBF – so far this year (week ending June 22) sits at 637,059 head. That’s a total drop of 26,905 head on the number witnessed in 2017.

While this is a significant decrease of 4.0%, it must be noted that the fall experienced – at this time of year – between 2017 and 2016 was 19,822 head or 6.0%.

Looking at the dairy sector, during the week ending June 22, the number of calves registered to dairy dams stood at 11,391 – up by 3,672 head on 2017 figures.

ICBF figures indicate that – up to the week ending June 22 – 1,292,690 dairy calves had been registered. This is an increase of 41,701 head on the corresponding period in 2017.

Looking at overall calf registrations (both beef and dairy) in 2018, some 1,929,749 calves have been registered – an increase of 14,796 head on 2017 levels.