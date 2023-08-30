The decision to leave Kerry as one of seven constituencies “entirely unchanged” following a major review by the Electoral Commission has been welcomed by an independent TD.

The commission today (Wednesday, August 30) published its recommendations on what the make-up of Ireland’s electoral constituencies should be for the next Dáil and European Parliament elections.

It has recommended a shake up of county boundaries, an increase in the number of constituencies and an additional 14 TDs.

The chair of the Electoral Commission, Supreme Court Justice Marie Baker, said that Ireland’s population grew by the equivalent of an average of nearly 65,000 per annum between Census 2016 and Census 2022, or the equivalent of more than two TDs each year.

“With the increase in population since the last census, it is necessary for the number of TDs to be increased to meet the requirements in article 16.2 of the constitution, that each of our TDs should represent, on average, 20,000 to 30,000 people,” Justice Baker said.

The commission also recommended that:

the number of three seat constituencies will be 13 instead of 9;

the number of four seat constituencies will be 15 instead of 17;

the number of five seat constituencies will be 15 instead of 13.

Source: Electoral Commission

But the Electoral Commission also recommended that seven constituencies should remain entirely unchanged following its review including Clare, Cork south-west, Donegal, Dublin central, Kerry, Limerick County, and Waterford.

The Independent TD for Kerry, Michael Healy-Rae has applauded the commission’s decision in relation to his constituency.

“I welcome the fact that the boundary commission has not recommended any change for the Dáil constituency of Kerry.

“I cherish and appreciate the role of being an Independent TD for all of Co. Kerry in Dáil Éireann and look forward to the challenge of going before the electorate,” Deputy Healy-Rae said.

However in contrast the Independent TD for Cork South West, Michael Collins, said he is disappointed with the Electoral Commission’s decision on one of the seven constituencies to remain unchanged.

Deputy Collins said that the last Census data highlighted a substantial population growth in Cork south west and as a result he believes that it should be a four seat constituency and not remain as a three seat constituency.

According to the Independent TD the Electoral Commission “passed up an opportunity to invigorate rural constituencies, instead opting to bolster urban representation while seemingly turning away from the needs of rural populations”.