Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) were called to the scene of a field flooding in Co. Down to save around 30 sheep.

The firefighters were called to the scene on Drumantine Road at 12:21p.m on Monday, October 30.

Two appliances from Newry Fire Station, one appliance from Banbridge Fire Station, one specialist vehicle from Newcastle Fire Station and NIFRS specialist rescue team from the Central Fire Station attended the incident.

The incident was dealt with by 2:46p.m. Sheep were left to recover in the care of the farmer, according to the NIFRS.

It is understood that many more were rescued by farmers at the scene.

The NIFRS were also contacted for the rescue of two horses and a foal in a field at Main Street, Camlough, Newry yesterday (Tuesday, October 31) at 8:43a.m.

NIFRS specialist rescue team from Central Fire Station attended, and the incident was dealt with by 11:57a.m.

One specialist vehicle from Newcastle Fire Station was used, one off-road capable vehicle from Omagh Fire Station, and one appliance from Newry Fire Station.

Flooding in Northern Ireland

As Storm Ciarán hits, heavier rain and wind is expected, with much land in Newry, Co. Down already under water.

Newry canal burst its banks on Monday night, leaving much of the town under water, with footage on social media of some residents using boats to travel.

Dozens of homes and businesses have been impacted, and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have warned the public to avoid Newry City Centre and the surrounding area.

“Persistent heavy rain will lead to further flooding and we would ask the public to take steps to minimise risk,” the PSNI stated.

Direct commander and superintendent Norman Haslett said: “I would also urge people to keep away from the canal and the river at this time due to hazardous conditions caused by high water levels and the fast flowing current”.