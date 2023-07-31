Wool prices in Northern Ireland continue to remain downbeat, according to British Wool director and Co. Antrim sheep producer, Brendan Kelly.

Kelly told Agriland that wool is a victim of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

He said: “Wool is an internationally traded commodity and it’s hard to get around this fact. Our continuing aim is to market the wool produced in Northern Ireland as a high-value product with a unique heritage and quality.

“We know that end-users of wool want full traceability when it comes to sourcing the products they want to work with.

“We can meet this requirement in full and this is the future – in terms of delivering sustainable wool prices for sheep farmers in Northern Ireland.”

He also stressed the desire of British Wool to work closely with bespoke licensees and also companies and organisations that have a commitment to promoting the heritage and quality of locally produced wool.

Kelly was keen to highlight the potential role, which he believes exists, for companies within the carpet manufacturing sector.

Meanwhile, Ulster Wool has confirmed that payment is now being made for wool delivered to the co-operative in 2022 – on receipt of this year’s clip from individual flock owners.

Wool prices

Prices for good quality samples are in the region of 30p/kg with Blackface wool coming in at 19p/kg.

Ulster Wool is also guaranteeing full traceability of all of the wool it handles, from farm to final user.

This is being achieved thanks to a wool trace ‘QR’ attached to every fleece delivered to the organisation’s depot at Muckamore in Co. Antrim.

Brendan Kelly believes that the role of the new ‘Irish Grown Wool Council’ is important as a vehicle to develop new marketing opportunities for wool across the island of Ireland.

It was officially formed in April as an independent stakeholder-led council.

The Irish government has made €30,000 to fund the establishment of the new all-island body.

Members of the council come from a wide range of interests from within the wool sector, and include farmers; wool merchants; sheep shearers; educators; designers; crafters; as well as industry representatives and farming organisations.

The group aims to promote wool as a natural, sustainable and versatile material and improve the quality of Irish-farmed wool and facilitate collaboration in product and market research.

It is envisaged that the formation of the new body will lead to the creation of an all-Ireland wool brand.

Kelly said: “These are still early days we are making progress.

“But there are a number of fundamental issues that have yet to be resolved.”