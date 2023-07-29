Road users have been asked to be mindful of farmers and their working conditions as the wet weather continues across Northern Ireland.

Farmers across Northern Ireland will be “extra vigilant” as they undertake various jobs that require travel on public roads, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) said.

Right now is one of the busiest periods for farmers with many trying to cut crops for harvest and get the second silage cut in, UFU deputy president William Irvine said.

However, he added, the weather over the past few weeks has been causing “havoc” for farmers in Northern Ireland and they are “under pressure”, working against the weather.

“Please be cautious of large and slow agricultural machinery entering and exiting fields onto roads and of extra debris on the road surface,” he said.

“Farmers are aware that it is their responsibility to keep the roads clean and clear, but please bear in mind that they are doing their best to stay on top of road maintenance.”

Urging mindfulness, Irvine said that due to the low speed and size of agriculture vehicles, this is especially important on narrow roads when there is no hard shoulder and little room to pull in or pass.

“We all need to uphold everyone’s health and well-being on the roads, working together to make travelling across Northern Ireland safer,” the UFU deputy president said.

Weather

Today (Saturday, July 29), will be bright with a mixture of sunny spells and occasional heavy showers, some with hail and thunder. There will be fresh west to southwesterly winds at a maximum temperature of 19°.

Tomorrow (Sunday, July 30) will start bright with a few showers, becoming cloudy with rain later, according to the UK Met Office’s latest forecast.

Monday (July 31) will remain cloudy with rain or showers before turning brighter on Tuesday (August 1) with sunshine and scattered showers.