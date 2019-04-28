NI grower launches online shop for value-added veg

A Northern Irish farm and agri-food firm has launched its own online vegetable shop, taking the convenience of its pre-prepared veg to a new level.

Customers can now order Mash Direct’s range of prepared vegetables from the comfort of their own home and have it hand-delivered to their door.

The firm was founded in 2004 by Martin and Tracy Hamilton as a way of adding value to their produce.

The company quickly took off with its niche providing convenient and fresh vegetable dishes. The firm grows and produces over 50 quality, convenient ‘field to fork’ vegetable and potato dishes ranging from Mashed Potato to Croquettes which are all Gluten Free and free from artificial colourings and flavourings.

Today, it takes around 3,000ac to produce enough veg for the business, with the furthest land around 26 miles away from the farmyard in Comber.

The firm sources as much as it can locally, but ingredients such as sweet potato and onions are imported.

The move online was inspired by the Hamilton family’s own busy lifestyles and is targetted at those who struggle to get to the shops as well as time-stretched young professionals.

Chief operating officer at Mash Direct Jack Hamilton said: “Busy lifestyles are now influencing buying decisions and more and more families seek convenience in their meal prep but don’t want to compromise on taste, quality and nutrition.

“By creating an opportunity for consumers to purchase online, it will save even more time for families, elderly and young professionals across the entire week.

“We are very excited to kick start our e-commerce site across Northern Ireland and soon to make it available across the UK.

“From traditional favourites to more contemporary dishes, their range offers something for everyone and is 100% Gluten Free with no artificial nasties. Getting your five a day has never been so simple.”