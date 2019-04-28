Sheep shearing and wool handling championships 2019 launched in Cashel

The ‘All Ireland and All Nations Sheep Shearing and Wool Handling Championships 2019’ event was officially launched in Cashel, Co. Tipperary, this week.

At the launch of the championships on Wednesday, April 24, Tipperary All Star Noel McGrath, and Munster and Ireland Rugby star Denis Leamy, were on standby to shear a few sheep and were closely watched by enthusiastic young members of Cashel Rugby Club.

The All Ireland and All Nations Sheep Shearing and Wool Handling Championships 2019 will take place on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26.

The event will see over 1,000 sheep on-site over the weekend, with five shearing competitions held over the two days.

The main family festival will take place on Sunday, May 26, when there will be an animal health village; a food and beverage village; and a number of other activities for children to enjoy.

The Saturday night of the event will see the Bulmers Speed Shearing competition take place. There will be live music and food on the night also.

According to the organisers, this is the “only major sheep event being held in Ireland this year”.

At the launch, a breakfast was provided by Tipperary Food Producers to the advertisers and exhibitors who attended the festival launch.