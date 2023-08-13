Elphin Co-Operative Livestock Mart in Co. Roscommon hosted its opening harvest bullock and heifer sale on Wednesday (August 9).

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, Ciaran Lynch, who stepped in as the mart’s interim manager on Tuesday (August 8), said the sale featured approximately 250 bullocks and 100 heifers.

The sale was composed of primarily of forward store and heavy cattle and the interim mart manager said that Northern Ireland customers “appeared to be very eager for cattle at the sale with a particular interest in the heavy top-end continental bullocks”.

Sample prices from the bullock sale:

Advertisement

This 620kg Limousin bullock sold for €1,760 or €2.84/kg This 650kg Limousin bullock sold for €1,800 or €2.77/kg This 650kg Charolais bullock sold for €2,020 €3.11/kg This 690kg Limousin bullock sold for €2,230 or €3.23/kg

Over 60 cattle went to northern buyers at the sale and Lynch said they were paying “a clear premium for the heavy-type continental bullocks”.

“The best two pens of cattle at the mart averaged about €2,000/head or €3.00/kg,” he added.

More bullock prices from the sale: This 700kg Charolais bullock sold for €2,210 or €3.16/kg This 710kg Charolais bullock sold for €2,000 or €2.81/kg This 590kg Limousin-cross bullock sold for €1,680 or €2.85/kg This 535kg Charolais bullock sold for €1,750 or €3.27/kg This 505kg Charolais bullock sold for €1,610 or €3.19/kg This 610kg Charolais bullock sold for €1,550 or €2.54/kg

While the northern customers had plenty of buying power, the mart manager said home customers “were also strong contenders for good continental store cattle too”.

Advertisement

This 625kg Charolais bullock sold for €1,740 or €2.78/kg This 630kg Charolais bullock sold for €1,540 or €2.44/kg This 475kg Charolais bullock sold for €1,080 or €2.27/kg This 525kg Charolais sold for €1,160 or €2.21/kg This 600kg Charolais bullock sold for €1,540 or €2.56/kg This 550kg Limousin bullock sold for €1,400 or €2.54/kg

“The south of Ireland buyers were very eager for the more store-type cattle over 500kg. We had a 535kg Charolais bullock made €1,750 and another 505kg bullock sold for €1,600,” he said.

Heifer trade at Elphin Mart

Commenting on the demand for heifers in the sale, the interim manager said: “Heifers were a super trade too, but there wasn’t as many of the heavy-type heifers on offer this week.” This 770kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,950 or €2.53/kg This 580kg Aberdeen Angus heifer sold for €1,400 or €2.41/kg This 580kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,350 or €2.32/kg This 660kgt Hereford heifer sold for €1,600 or €2.42/kg This 590kg Angus-cross heifer sold for €1,440 or €2.44/kg This 540kg Limousin heifer sold for €1,350 or €2.50/kg This 505kg Limousin heifer sold for €1,300 or €2.57/kg

“We had a 565kg heifer sold for €1,750 and another stylish 600kg Limousin heifer sold for €1,830,” he added.

Upcoming sales

Elphin Mart is set to host another special sale of bullocks and heifers on August 23. On August 30, the mart venue is set to host a special sale of breeding heifers.

The mart will host a special sale of continental heifers on September 6, and then a special sale of continental bullocks on September 13.