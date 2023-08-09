The brucellosis compensation rates for August 2023 in Northern Ireland remain unchanged, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has said.

The compensation payable, for reactors and negative in contacts for which notice of intended slaughter is issued in August 2023, will be either:

75% of the animal’s market value; or 75% of £2,268 (75% of £2,568 in the case of pedigree animals).

The selected measure will come down to whichever figure is the lesser, DAERA said.

The department compensates herdkeepers when animals are compulsorily removed under the Brucellosis Control Order (Northern Ireland) 2004.

Advertisement

This month’s compensation rates are the same as those of May, June and July.

Brucellosis

Brucellosis, a highly contagious disease of cattle caused by a bacterium, can spread as result of animals coming into contact with infected female cattle, aborted foetuses or discharged placental tissues and fluids.

The disease can cause an abortion storm in infected females and, if it becomes established, can lead to decreased milk yields, infertility, weak calves and serious financial loss.

Brucellosis reactors are animals that have failed a serology blood test for brucellosis and are thus subject to slaughter and related compensation.

Advertisement

The herdowner will receive whichever is the lesser payment applicable to them and DAERA said that, in no situation, can compensation therefore exceed 100% of the market value.

The “market value” of an animal is defined in the Brucellosis Control Order as meaning the price which might reasonably have been obtained for it at the time of valuation from a purchaser in the market if it had been free from disease, DAERA said.

In terms of how animals are valued, a DAERA valuation officer will contact affected farmers to make appointments to come to the farm and carry out a valuation.

The officer will first check the identification of the reactor and may mark the animal. They will then assess the current market value of the reactor based on their own knowledge and experience.