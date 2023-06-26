There was an excellent entry of cattle and sheep for Newry Show 2023, with the general quality of the stock competing also high.

A combination of tremendous crowds and weather greeted the return of the event, after a four-year absence.

Last held in 2019, the 2023 version of the event has a brand new home on the outskirts of Bessbrook.

The supreme cattle inter-breed championship was won by C & R Muholland, from Aghalee, with the very fancy Limousin heifer, Deerpark Shakira.

Inter-breed judge Martin Kirk described his champion as a tremendous example of the Limousin breed.

“She has everything: Great length, style, and truly excellent hindquarters,” he said.

Shakira is a daughter of the elite Limousin sire Wilodge Vantastic.

She had previously won the beef inter-breed championship at Armagh Show while also taking home the Limousin championship at Lurgan Show. This followed a good outing at Balmoral Show 2023.

“The overall quality of the cattle taking part in the show was excellent. All of this bodes well for the future of the beef industry in this part of the world,” Kirk added. An in-calf British Long Horn heifer won the Native Breed Championship at Newry Show 2023

The dairy cow championship at Newry was won by a Holstein heifer in milk from the Bannwater herd of Andrew and Cameron Magowan.

Bannwater Undenied Sheba calved for the first time three months ago and looked an absolute picture in the ring.

Sired by the elite black and white bull, Our-Favourite Undenied, she is currently giving 40L of milk/day.

The show rings at Newry also saw a tremendously strong final class unfold to determine the outcome of the sheep inter-breed championship.

The accolade went to a truly eye-catching Charollais ewe, owned and bred by Diane Christie, from Comber in Co Down. She was shown in the ring by Trevor Bell.

The Sheep Inter-Breed Champion at Newry Show 2023

The ewe in question lambed for the first time earlier this year. But make no mistake, this lady has a real pedigree and a show record to back all of this up.

“The ewe won the Northern Ireland Shows Association championship last year. She came through lambing well and is having another tremendous show season in 2023,” Bell said.

Eamonn Convery from Plumbridge in Co. Tyrone, judged the sheep classes at Newry.

He referred to his champion as an excellent example of the Charollais breed.

“She had tremendous in the ring and immense breed character. The quality of the sheep taking part in all the classes was excellent throughout the day,” he said.

“But it was impossible to overlook the real class of the Charollais ewe when it came to the final shake-up.”