New Zealand police have confirmed that they shot a ram after a couple were found dead in a paddock.

“On undertaking a risk assessment, the ram was shot and died at the scene,” the police force stated.

The police today (Friday, April 19) released further details about the two sudden deaths at the property in Waitākere, northwest of Auckland.

The two people who were found dead in a paddock were named as Alfred Helge Hansen, aged 82, and Gaye Carole Hansen, aged 81.

The police confirmed that a ram was in the paddock at the time that the police were notified about an incident on the property.

Another party who was at the scene suffered a minor injury after being attacked by this ram.

Once the police arrived at the property in Waitākere, they were confronted by the ram and undertook a risk assessment- the ram was shot and died at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate on behalf of the Coroner, to establish the full set of circumstances around what occurred in the paddock.

As part of the investigations, post mortem examinations were carried out and it was confirmed by the police that the injuries sustained by the elderly couple were consistent with an animal attack.

The police stated that at this stage, there are no further updates, however, further details will be provided once they are available.

The New Zealand police have extended their sympathies to the couples’ wider family after what they described as a “tragic incident.”

HSA

Meanwhile, the Health and Safety Authority here has urged older farmers, over the age of 65, to take “particular care”, when working on a farm.

The HSA has also issued advice that:

Older farmers should be aware that ageing affects mobility, eyesight and balance;

Examine work practices where older farmers are involved;

Older farmers need to be reminded of the dangers, e.g tractors, machinery, livestock;

Make sure that the older farmer is physically fit to carry out the work at hand.

The HSA added that older farmers should seek help when it is needed to complete the necessary work on the farm and that “particular care” is needed when older farmers are present when work is in progress.