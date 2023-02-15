Widespread power cuts following Cyclone Gabrielle are impacting dairy farmers in some of the hardest hit areas of New Zealand’s North Island, according to the ministry for primary industries (MPI) which has responsibility for agriculture.

MPI said farmers and growers had been directly impacted by flooding caused by Cyclone Gabrielle and power outages were “affecting dairy farmers’ ability to milk cows” particularly if they did not have a back-up generator

The New Zealand government has said it will provide an initial $4 million to help farmers, growers, whenua Māori owners and rural communities “mobilise and co-ordinate recovery efforts”.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said: “The breadth of this storm’s impact is unprecedented with milk collection disrupted, orchards inundated and livestock losses across much of the North Island.

“This is a dynamic situation and we are responding accordingly to help the rural sector to respond with this initial funding of $4 million.”

The New Zealand government has declared a national state of emergency and announced an $11.5 million community support package to assist in the response to Cyclone Gabrielle.

It is only the third time in the country’s history that a national state of emergency has been declared.

Nick Story, MPI’s director of rural communities and farming support, told Agriland that it was a tough time for farming communities who had just got a clean up operation after previously heavy rain and flooding back in January.

“It’s difficult to fully assess damage and disruption due to current conditions on the ground. Significant power cuts are affecting communications across many parts of the North Island. Electricity lines companies are doing their best to restore power as soon as conditions allow.

“The MPI has staff on the ground across the North Island. We’re working closely with primary sector groups, other agencies, and rural support trusts to provide assistance and assess what further support will be required,” the director of rural communities added.

But he said the ministry expected to get a fuller picture of “stock, crop and horticulture losses and infrastructure damage” over the coming days and weeks.

“Our focus at the moment is ensuring people and rural communities are safe. We’re encouraging farmers, growers, whenua Māori entities and rural communities, especially in the North Island, to continue to take precautions and to stay up to date with the latest advice,” Story added.

The New Zealand dairy co-operative and processor, Fonterra, which is owned by more than 9,000 farmers, also said today (Wednesday, February 15) that “supporting farmers and employees” was its top priority at this time.