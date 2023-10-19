Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) with special responsibility for farm safety, Martin Heydon has officially launched a new video on chainsaw safety.

The video has been designed to equip users with the proper knowledge and skills to operate chainsaws safely.

Up to 80,000 chainsaws are used on Irish farms and these machines vary in age and safety standards associated with their age and state of repair.

Around 4% of farm workplace deaths and an estimated 6.5% of injuries are associated with chainsaw and work related to timber.

Advertisement

Chainsaw

The video, which can be viewed on the Teagasc website, is presented by Arthur Kierans, machinery training technician at Teagasc Ballyhaise Agricultural College, Co. Cavan.

He said that safe chain sawing and timber work is a combination of having adequate knowledge and skill, a modern chainsaw with up-to-date safety devices, wearing chainsaw personal protective equipment (PPE) and using safe techniques.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Heydon said: “Chainsaws are common tools found across many farms, but when used incorrectly they can prove deadly.

“The video highlights the necessary safety measures needed when undertaking this hazardous work activity.

“I urge every farmer who uses a chainsaw to view this video to review the safety standards of their chainsaw, its maintenance, and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) for chain-sawing before any timber related task is undertaken.

“Most importantly consider your skill and competence with timber work and seek training if necessary,” he said.

Advertisement

Teagasc director, Prof. Frank O’Mara added that the video not only educates but empowers chainsaw users to tackle their tasks with confidence, “knowing they have the knowledge and skills to operate their chainsaws safely.”

The video was produced with support from FBD Insurance and the Farm Safety Partnership advisory committee to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).