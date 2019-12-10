New tractor sales in the UK take a ‘decisive downward turn’

Registrations of new tractors (over 50hp) in the UK took a “decisive downward turn” in November. That’s according to the UK-based AEA (Agricultural Engineers Association).

The association says that registrations during November were “20% below that of a year before”.

Stephen Howarth – an agricultural economist with the AEA – explained: “At 558 machines, the total was the lowest for that time of year since 2014. Registrations [compared with the same months of 2018] have now declined in five of the last seven months.

It is likely that this downturn reflects a number of factors, including the challenging weather conditions experienced this year, subdued crop and livestock prices and Brexit-related uncertainty.

“Nevertheless, strong growth during the early months of the year means that the cumulative total for 2019 is still running 4% ahead of the same period [January-November] of 2018.”

Thus far in 2019 (up to the end of November), 11,676 new tractors (over 50hp) have been registered in the UK.

Advertisement

Irish tractor registrations

Here in the Republic of Ireland, the most recent data from the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) shows that the slowdown in registrations of new tractors witnessed since the end of July continued in October.

Its data shows a 17% drop in new tractor registrations during October of this year; compared to October of 2018.

The FTMTA’s chief executive – Gary Ryan – commented: “While there was still a substantial drop in October, it was actually an improvement on the performance during August and September whereby there was an average year-on-year drop of over 30% over those two months.”

He added: “A total of 83 new tractors were registered during October – bringing the cumulative figure for the first 10 months of the year to 1,913.

“That’s just seven units less than the same period [January-October] of last year.”