A new presidential team has taken the helm at the UK’s Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society following the society’s annual general meeting (AGM) last month.

Stepping up from vice-president to president is Tim Riley of the Stoneyroyd Herd.

Riley has a 15-year association with the breed and the society, and has been running a beef and sheep hill farm in the Calder Valley, West Yorkshire for over 30 years.

According to a statement from the society, Riley also brings wider experience in agricultural, food and environmental policy and governance. Tim Riley has been appointed to the role of president

He is on the board of the Food Standards Agency and of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra’s) Veterinary Medicines Directorate.

His background in genetics has informed the society’s breed development work and nationally, the UK’s Farm Animal Genetic Resources Advisory Committee.

Riley said he is honoured to take on the role as society president and hopes to use both his experience and expertise to help the society position the Beef Shorthorn breed as the preferred choice for beef farming going forward.

“It is important that we, as breeders, continue to develop the Beef Shorthorn as the best and most adaptable choice for modern beef farming.

“My own experience in switching to the Beef Shorthorn has demonstrated what the breed can offer and I am excited to continue helping breeders capitalise on the huge potential offered by the breed as low-input replacement cows and as quality beef for the consumer.

“Beef Shorthorns have the genetics for adaptability to different climates, landscapes, and systems.

“This has become even more important with economic and climate challenges and with agricultural policy favouring sustainable and regenerative farming,” he said.

Meanwhile, taking on the role of vice-president is Ross-shire breeder John Scott who runs the Fearn Herd.

Having bred Shorthorns for more than 25 years alongside a commercial suckler herd, the society said John brings a great deal of practical experience to the role, as well as a passion for breed promotion and development.

“An early developer of on-farm sales for both sheep and cattle breeding stock, John uses all facets of modern technology and communications to promote his business,” the society said. John Scott has been appointed vice-president of the society

Commenting on his appointment, Scott said: “Without a doubt, we have a breed which can answer many of the questions suckler herd owners are now asking.

“Whether that be around sustainability, maternal ability, meat quality or forage conversion – Shorthorns have the answers.

“It is a great privilege to take on the role of vice-president and I am excited to be supporting Tim over the next 12 months as he leads the society.”

Both Riley and Scott said they look forward to meeting society members at events in the coming months and helping members maximise the appeal of Beef Shorthorns as the breed moves forward into its next 200 years, having celebrated its bi-centenary in 2022.