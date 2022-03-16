An average figure from across three years of suckler calving data will be used to determine a farmer’s reference figure for the new suckler scheme.

The Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme will begin from 2023 as part of the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The historical reference year will provide a ceiling for payment. However, it will be possible for farmers to reduce animal numbers without losing payment.

Applicants to the scheme will be presented with their suckler calving data from 2016 to 2021 inclusive. They will then select three of those years and the average of those years will be worked out.

This average will be the scheme reference number of animals.

Applicants with no data for the years 2016 to 2020 will be regarded as new entrants and will declare a target for 2023 at application stage.

Similar to the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP), the scheme will actually be paid on a per hectare basis. To determine the number of eligible hectares, the animal reference figure is divided by 1.5 (based on a standard stocking density of 1.5 livestock units (LU) per hectare.

In the BDGP, the number of payable hectares is limited to the number of declared forage hectares.

The payment rates will be €225/ha for each of the first 15 eligible hectares, and €180 for each remaining eligible hectare thereafter.

Membership of Bord Bia’s Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) is required for access to the scheme, as the carbon footprint in the sustainability audit will be used to measure changes over the course of the scheme. Membership must be in place before an application is made.

Farmers applying to the scheme must also submit an application under the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) – the replacement for the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) – on which all their lands are declared for the duration of the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme.

Applicants must calve down at least 50% of the reference number of animals every year of the scheme, and must attend a half-day livestock handling course before the end of the second year.

There will be mandatory training on the implementation of the actions under the scheme in the first two years.

The scheme will feature a replacement strategy. For sires, in years one and two, 80% of calves produced on the holding must come from a 4 or 5 star sire. This figure must increase to 85% for years three and four, and 90% in year five.

For dams, in years one and two, 50% of the reference figure dams retained on the holding must be four or five star. This figure must increase to 65% in years three and four, and 75% in year five.

At least 70% of the reference number of animals on the holding must be weighed every year, with weights submitted by November 1 annually.

As well as that, at least 70% of the reference number of animals on the holding must be genotyped each year of the programme, without repetition.

Participants must provide a range of data through animals events, records and surveys.