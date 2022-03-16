A TD has said that a proposal under the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) to set aside 4% of land should be reconsidered to allow for more crops to be grown.

In response to food security concerns as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue is developing supports to help farmers grow more feed and fodder.

The multi-million euro package is due to be brought before Cabinet this month and will work in tandem with the newly formed National Fodder and Feed Security Committee.

Crops

Independent TD Sean Canney believes that farming in Ireland needs to be adjusted “to ensure we have full production for our food industry”.

“We need to encourage farmers to grow more crops to ensure we have sufficient fodder to feed our livestock and food to feed our people.

“But if you have a situation where the new CAP is proposing that 4% of all land is set aside, would it not be an ideal opportunity to use that land to grow these crops that we need?” he stated.

“We need to focus on food production for people and livestock and if the 4% rule of land to be set aside was changed to allow for crops such as oats, wheat and barley to be grown it would provide feedstuff to feed livestock over the winter.

“We can still support biodiversity with this type of mixed farming.”

The Galway TD noted that some parts of the west of Ireland may not be suitable to grow crops and machinery availability may also be an issue.

However, where it is possible, Canney said that the government will need to support farmers with “upfront payments for seed and fertiliser”.

“Farmers are very adaptive and they have never been found wanting but I think it is important now that they are given supports to change.

“We have to re-invent the wheel and we also now need to understand that farming is our source of food and when you have a war situation in Europe, we again appreciate the positive roll farming plays in all our lives,” Canney concluded.