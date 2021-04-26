A new Spray Assist App is now available in Ireland, which is designed to help sprayer operators select the most appropriate application techniques in real time.

The app by Syngenta, links to live local weather data, to analyse the factors that influence accurate application and potential risk of spray drift, including wind, rain or frost.

It also suggests techniques to enable sprayer operators to mitigate risks or alter practices.

Significantly, the app can be used with all manufacturers’ agrochemicals by downloading from the app store.

Spray Assist App technology supports decision-making

The development of the app is another example of the potential for digital technology to provide up-to-date decision support solutions.

Research has shown the potential for even small tweaks in sprayer setup and operation to make significant differences in results achieved, including grass weed control and fungicide treatments.

Advertisement

Sprayer operators also play a huge role in managing the potential risk of spray drift – to ensure sprays hit the intended target and give the best performance.

Users of the app can enter plans for cropping, locations, and product use and application timings.

Further personalising the data with the farm’s application equipment enables advanced algorithms to provide guidance on the most appropriate available sprayer setup in any selected situation, for the forecasted weather conditions.

Customise risk

Operators can also customise weather condition risks to prioritise factors, such as humidity, temperature, rain or wind.

Selecting a proposed spray time up to four days in advance, the app will indicate if conditions are likely to be best to spray; if spraying could be undertaken – possibly with suggested mitigating measures – or if the application is not advisable.

With planned spraying operations for specific crops and treatment targets, the app will suggest the most appropriate nozzle selections and sprayer operation, for speed and water volume, for example, to deliver the best possible results.