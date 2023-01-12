This year has seen a large number of new rules and changes to existing rules which will affect more livestock and tillage farmers in relation to nutrient management when importing slurry, spreading slurry and buying compound fertiliser.

A document titled European Union Good Agricultural Practice for Protection of Waters Regulations 2022 Statutory Instruments S.I No. 113 of 2022 outlines these.

The document states that from January 1, 2023, all occupiers of holdings with a grassland stocking rate above 130kg nitrogen (N)/ha will be required to take soil tests.

The government document also states that occupiers of holdings on all arable land shall take soil tests from January 1, 2023.

For the purposes of determining the grassland stocking rate, the document outlines that the previous calendar year’s stocking rate data shall be used.

In the case where the relevant farmers do not take these soil tests, a phosphorus (P) index of 4 shall be assumed for the farm by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

If four or more years have elapsed after the taking of a soil test, the results of that test shall be disregarded, except in a case where that soil test indicates the soil to be at phosphorus index 4, according to the document.

Agriland understands that where farms with a grassland stocking rate above 130kg N/ha take soil tests and the results indicate a P index of 4, the farms will not be permitted to import slurry or chemical P in a form such as compound fertiliser.

In the event of a nitrates inspection where up-to-date soil tests are not available or the soil tests indicated a high P index and slurry or chemical P was imported, the farm would be deemed to have exceeded its P allowance and would be liable for a penalty.

Where the soil test results indicated a low P index, then the farm will be allowed import the necessary P in the form of slurry or chemical fertiliser (compound fertiliser) up to the allowable level.

Farms with a grassland stocking rate below 130kg N/ha are exempt from the new regulations.

Farmers with any questions or concerns regarding the new regulations are advised to contact their agricultural advisor.