New science to combat mastitis and other infectious diseases in dairy cattle

New science, developed by AHV International, that is not focused on the use of antibiotics, is helping livestock farmers worldwide to proactively deal with the challenge of bacterial infections. In particular, mastitis in dairy cattle.

These new treatment options are providing production agriculture with a genuine response to the challenge of antibiotic resistance.

The case in point is the pioneering work carried out by the Dutch company AHV International. The company founder and veterinarian Gertjan Streefland said:

“Antimicrobial resistance is not a new phenomenon. The plant kingdom has been dealing with this issue almost since the beginning of time.

“Fortunately, modern scientific research has succeeded in identifying how nature has successfully dealt with this problem.

AHV was established to convert this science into practical solutions for livestock farmers, who are having to deal with the disease-related impact of bacterial infection on a regular basis.

Continuing, Streefland said: “What we now know is that bacteria must gather together in groups in order to coordinate an action and have an impact on the host animal.

“To make this happen they must communicate with each other through a process called ‘quorum sensing’. In essence, individual bacteria emit signal molecules so as to make this grouping process come about.

“In response, AHV New Pharma solutions have been developed to disrupt this communication process, thereby abolishing the impact that pathogenic bacteria could have when entering a host animal.

“We also know that attacking bacteria produce a biofilm around their cells, which acts to prevent attacks by antibiotics and the animal’s own immune cells.

“The AHV New Pharma solutions range also acts to break down these biofilms and supports the cow’s natural immune system – because of this combined activity, invading pathogenic bacteria are more predisposed to attack by the host’s immune system.

“The end result is a process which directly impacts on the ability of pathogenic bacteria to cause disease without a reliance on antibiotics.”

Speaking to AgriLand, when we recently visited AHV’s headquarters at Zwolle in the Netherlands, Streefland said:

“The company’s track record in the Netherlands and a host of other countries around the world confirms the efficacy of the AHV New Pharma approach and its product range.

“The challenge of antimicrobial resistance is now a key priority for health professionals, veterinarians and the public at large, given the recent emergence of pathogens that are now resistant to almost every antibiotic that is currently available.”

AHV in Ireland

Last year saw the launch of AHV UK and Ireland. The business is located at Augher in Co. Tyrone. Adam Robinson is the managing director of the new venture.

Commenting on their progress in Ireland, he said: “We have made tremendous progress over the past 12 months. Irish dairy farmers fully recognise the need to reduce their antibiotic usage on a voluntary basis.

“AHV is now playing an active role in making this happen with our New Pharma vision and the solutions that are the result of this unique approach.”

Continuing, he said: “The AHV New Pharma product range comes in a mix of boluses and drenches. They comprise a combination of natural feed supplements.

The treatments act specifically to restore the normal bacterial population balance in those parts of the host’s body that have become subject to pathogenic attack.

Concluding, he said: “We are working directly with farmers and vets to ensure that the principles enshrined within the AHV New Pharma solutions range are communicated to livestock producers in the most effective and meaningful ways possible.”

For further information, contact AHV UK and Ireland on: 048-8554-9600.