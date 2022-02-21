Bord Bia’s Farm Sustainability Learning Hub launched last October to support farmers in adopting sustainable practices on-farm. The library of modules has been developed to increase farmers’ knowledge across key farm sustainability topics.

All modules are freely available to members of the Sustainable Assurance Schemes for beef, lamb, dairy, pigmeat and horticulture.

A module developed by Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) on energy efficiency in agriculture has been added to the existing modules and two new modules will be added to the hub from March, covering water quality and soil health.

This will bring the number of modules available to seven. The number of modules will continue to grow over time with a module on animal welfare currently in development.

Beef, sheep and dairy farmers can access the modules online here. All modules are optional.

Pig farmers can click here and horticulture producers, here.

The new Farm Sustainability Learning Hub modules

Energy efficiency in agriculture

Developed by the SEAI, this module provides an introduction to energy use on the farm. The module aims to help farmers identify the key areas for energy efficiency and the activities that can be adopted to reduce energy use on farm.

Advice on energy efficiency is provided for beef and sheep; tillage; horticulture; dairying; and the pigs and poultry sectors of farming.

Water quality

Bord Bia has worked with Teagasc to develop a concise but comprehensive module on water quality for Irish farms. Farmers will learn about the regulation and assessment of water quality in Ireland, and how agriculture affects water quality.

Crucially, the module will provide users with farm-based solutions to improving water quality.

In addition, the module provides useful links on how to assess the water quality in your area (Q-status) and how to read Pollution Impact Potential (PIP) Maps. The module will take approximately 20 minutes to complete.

Soil health

The soil health module, developed in conjunction with Teagasc, provides information on how soil health can directly impact the performance of soil functions and shows how to assess soil health in ways such as the Soil Index System and with other biological and physical indicators.

It also equips farmers with best management practices that maintain and improve soil’s health. The module will take approximately 20 minutes to complete.

Current Modules

An Introduction to Farmland Biodiversity;

An Introduction to Greenhouse Gases;

Greenhouse Gases: The Teagasc Marginal Abatement Cost Curve (MACC);

Responsible Use of Antibiotics.

How to enroll

Step 1: Visit farm.bordbia.ie and click on Farm Sustainability Learning Hub.

You will be asked to enter your herd number and the pin number you received at your last audit. If you do not know this, there is a ‘forgot pin’ option that will text the pin to your mobile phone.

Step 2: You will be taken to the dashboard of the Farm Sustainability Learning Hub. This page will display the courses you have enrolled in and completed.

Step 3: You can choose which course to begin by clicking the green tab (click here to view courses) or the top left red tab to toggle from dashboard to catalogue. You’ll be shown the list of courses and can begin them immediately. You can exit and resume at any stages during the course and your progress will be saved (be sure to click ‘save and exit’ in the top right corner).

Next steps: Once you have completed each course you are invited to review and leave comments or recommendations. Your feedback is appreciated.

To begin your sustainability learning, click here.