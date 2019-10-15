New-look Belarus tractors set to be unveiled
Belarus – also known as MTZ (Minski Traktarny Zavod) – is set to reveal a whole new breed of tractors (a hint of what one of these will look like is pictured above) at next month’s Agritechnica show in Germany.
This is especially noteworthy, given that this manufacturer is typically known for its somewhat boxy, traditional-looking machines.
A spokesperson explained: “At the largest [farm machinery] exhibition in Europe, MTW will declare the beginning of a new milestone in its history.
New prototype
“We will reveal a prototype of a new tractor at Agritechnica 2019, as well as updated [current] tractors that have been brought to a modern level.
“The prototype Belarus 742 is a new vision for the legendary MTZ-50 and MTZ-80. In the future, it will be the 742 that will form the basis for the creation of a new Belarusian tractor family – from 50hp to 75hp.
“It will be in line with new tractor-building trends. This model will comply with the latest European Stage V environmental requirements.”
The manufacturer is also planning to unveil a new Belarus 622 – in what it describes as a “special configuration”.
The factory apparently wants to “highlight this tractor’s ability to be used for municipal, forestry and snow-cleaning activities”.
The spokesperson added: “The Belarus 923 will appear in modernised form – equipped with an engine that complies with European Stage V environmental standards. We will also exhibit Belarus 952, 1220 and 1523 models on our stand at the event.”
He noted: “The new design of our equipment will inherit the family features of premium-class Belarusian export tractors from the 1970s and 1980s.
Color ‘genes’ of iconic tractors were taken as a basis; and then restyled with a hint of future design. This applies not only to the color, but also the shape.
