Lakeland milk price ‘shows stark contrast’ with other co-ops

Lakeland Dairies was “first out again – and with a decent price that reflected the Ornua Purchase Price Index (PPI)”, according to the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA).

Commenting on the processor’s September milk price announcement, ICMSA dairy chairman Ger Quain said the “contrast between this upfront attitude and commitment and the attitude of some of the other co-ops is very stark”.

The chairman added that it reflected badly on “some of these other co-ops who have much higher turnovers and glossier annual reports” but are currently paying over 2c/L less than Lakeland.

I think what annoys farmers most – certainly what annoys the ICMSA most – is the delusion of the co-ops that anyone believes their excuses for paying 2c/L less than the proper price.

Quain underlined that that it is not the case, adding:

“We know perfectly well what the price should be and we know perfectly well that these co-ops are deliberately underpaying us for our milk.

“A great deal of resentment is being stored up and the kind of real genuine connections that have to exist between the milk suppliers and the boards are under real strain.

That resentment is increasing in direct proportions to the drift of farmer price away from the Orua PPI price-per-litre.

“Eventually it will manifest itself and some of these executives will be very surprised when their next proposed restructuring is unceremoniously voted down.”