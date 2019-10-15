Kerry holds milk price for month of September

Kerry Group has become the latest processor to reveal its hand for its September milk price, revealing a held milk price from the previous month.

In a brief statement this morning, Tuesday, October 15, a spokesperson for the firm said: “Our Kerry Group base price for September milk supplies remains unchanged at 29.5c/L VAT inclusive.

“Based on average September milk solids, the price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 35.8c/L,” the spokesperson added.

This continues a trend set in recent days of an unchanged milk price.

Other processors

Yesterday, Glanbia announced that it will pay its member milk suppliers 29c/L including VAT for September manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Glanbia Ireland will pay a base milk price for September of 28c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. This is unchanged from the August base price.

The board of Glanbia Co-op has decided to make a support payment to members of 1c/L including VAT for September milk supplies. This is an increase from the 0.5c/L support payment made for August, a spokesperson for the processor said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, October 11, Lakeland Dairies also announced its decision to hold its current price for September.

In the Republic of Ireland, a price of 30.03c/L including VAT has been agreed for milk supplied in September. The price has been held from last month.

In Northern Ireland, a price of 24.50p/L will be paid for September supplies. Again, the price has been held from last month.

