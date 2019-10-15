Gardaí investigate the theft of a number of sheep in Kerry

Members of An Garda Síochána have begun investigations into the theft of a number of sheep from land in Kerry earlier this month.

Confirming the news to AgriLand a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“Gardaí are investigating the theft of 16 sheep from the Castlemaine area of Kerry, Wednesday, October 2, at approximately 3:00pm.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, last week, two cars were stopped for running on “Ribena juice” – or red agricultural diesel – in Co. Down on Thursday, October 10, according to members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

‘Running on Ribena’

Taking to social media, PSNI officers based in Down said:

Advertisement

“South Area Burglary Team worked with colleagues from Customs and the Driver and Vehicle Agency, in Downpatrick this morning.

Checks of two cars stopped showed they were being driven on the ‘Ribena juice’ aka red-diesel. The drivers left with lighter pockets.

“Police went to speak with the occupants of another car, and when they approached it both persons were sitting smoking cannabis joints; safe to say these were seized.

“Drugs were also seized following the stop of another car, and the driver was reported for not having a valid driving licence,” the PSNI post stated.

The team also carried out check-points, anti-burglary patrols and searched for wanted persons.

“Our advice: If it’s on the red, keep ‘er in the shed,” the PSNI post concluded.