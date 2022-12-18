The new Taoiseach and his Cabinet have big decisions to make to secure the future of farming, the president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said.

Speaking following a Cabinet reshuffle yesterday (Saturday, December 17), in which former Tánaiste Leo Varadkar replaced Micheál Martin as Taoiseach, Tim Cullinan said the new head of government must “front up for Irish farming and food production” and ensure that there is a focus on developing the sector sustainably.

“Farming is the bedrock of the rural economy and our most important indigenous sector.

“Taoiseach Leo Varadkar needs to front up for the sector and ensure we have the right balance between environmental, economic and social sustainability.

“Farmers are frustrated with what they see as the ‘tail wagging the dog’ in the government,” he added.

He said that the IIFA met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar recently to set out the key issues facing the agricultural industry and said he hoped these would be kept in mind.

“The government needs to focus on the sustainable development of the agriculture sector to encourage ambitious young people into farming,” he finished.

Cullinan also wished Minister Charlie McConalogue well on his reappointment to the role of agriculture minister, and said that the IFA is ready to engage with the department and agree on progressive policies for Irish farming.

“We held a lengthy engagement with the minister during the week. It’s important that the minister seeks agreement with farmers on the way forward and that he has real ambition for the sector,” he said.

After his resignation as Taoiseach, Michéal Martin announced that he would take on the foreign affairs and defence portfolio, while Minister Simon Coveney who previously held this role, has now moved to the Department of Trade, Employment and Enterprise.

Although the junior ministers within each department have yet to be formally confirmed, the Taoiseach nominated Senator Pippa Hackett to continue in her role as Minister of State with responsibility for Land Use and Biodiversity at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

It is also expected that Minister of State at the DAFM Martin Heydon will remain in his position and continue to hold responsibilities for research and development, farm safety and new market development.