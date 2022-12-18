The first section of the South Kerry Greenway is expected to open in 2024, according to Kerry County Council.

An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission to the local authority for the 27km greenway from Glenbeigh to Caherciveen, along with the accompanying Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) for the land needed, in November 2020.

The council had originally sought permission for a 31km route to include Renard, but the planning board decided to omit two sections of the scheme when it granted permission.

In response to a motion from Fiánna Fail councillor Michael Cahill, Kerry County Council confirmed that consultants will be appointed in early 2023 to prepare a planning application for the sections of the project omitted by An Bord Pleanála.

“It is hugely important that planning permission can be granted to all parts of the South Kerry Greenway, including the sections from Ballycarbery/Castlequin to Cahersiveen and onwards to Renard Point and to connect up with the Skellig Ring,” Cllr. Cahill said.

“It’s fantastic to hear that progress is being made to ensure all areas will be included in the full South Kerry Greenway project and as an added Christmas present, I have been advised that works will commence on sections of the route within the next couple of weeks.

“It is anticipated that the construction phases will be rolled out over the next three years with a number of sections being opened as they are completed in 2024 and 2025,” he added. Cllr. Michael Cahill. Image: Domnick Walsh

Cllr. Cahill reiterated that the project will transform the region for generations to come by “providing employment through business opportunities and helping to stem the tide of emigration”.

He called for works on the greenway to commence at multiple locations so that the project can be delivered in the earliest possible time frame.

Cahill said that Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has also confirmed that the Greenway Sustainability Payment, known as the cooperation payment, which forms part of the Code of Practice for Greenways, will apply to the South Kerry Greenway.

“This is further great news for farmers and landowners along the route and I am delighted that it has been achieved for them,” Cahill said.

In February, the Supreme Court rejected two legal challenges relating to the project which paved the way for the greenway, which has been described as a “gamechanger” for the region, to proceed.

One of the challenges was taken by a group of landowners who were opposed to the use of CPO for the project.