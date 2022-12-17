The yards of machinery dealers are always full of interest and that of Quaile Machinery of Skerries, Co. Dublin is no exception.

2022 saw the company celebrate its tenth year in trading and during that time it has experienced all the highs and lows of any new business, however it now employs nine staff and is settled in well with its major brands.

Tractors for Europe

Dealerships are usually defined by the tractor manufacturer they represent, and their colour is the first thing thing to be noticed when visiting.

In the case of Quaile machinery it is the bright green of Deutz-Fahr that is immediately apparent and 2023 will be its fourth year with the company. German engineering well suited to conditions in Europe

In Ireland we are have the situation where the top-three marques dominate the market and it is difficult for others to break in, despite the quality of its machinery.

Kenny Quaile, founder of the company, is fully aware of this predicament, yet he points out that Deutz-Fahr is often in the top three in its home country, a country well respected for its thorough approach to engineering.

The tractors, he feels, embody the spirit of German engineering and are as commendable as any other coming from there. They are also conceived as tractors suitable for European conditions, rather than adapted for them.

Continuing investment

Deutz-Fahr has also been focussing heavily on the production of the machines with its new factory being opened in 2017, which, even five years on, is still claimed to be the most modern in Europe. Ian Rooney and Kenny Quaile of Quaile Machinery

State-of-the-art manufacturing is a large part of creating reliable tractors, and having completed this investment the company has put its full resources behind the design of the tractors with major upgrades to the engine and drive train having been introduced over the last couple of years.

There still remains the cab, but the present offering can’t be beaten for comfort according to Kenny, especially when fitted with the full cab and front axle suspension.

Hybrid transmission

With 60km/h being quite possible on the larger models, suspension is a must, along with efficient braking. To ensure this, there is a chunky set of disc brakes on the front axle to compliment the rear inboard units. Onboard digital technology is appreciated by many customers, not so much the data management and transfer, but that may come, according to Ian Rooney management

A further development that is to be introduced is a CVT transmission which mimics the action of a 20-speed powershift gear box. The operator simply selects the ‘gear’ he is most comfortable with and the transmission keeps it there.

The reason for this is to simplify the driving, something which other manufacturers are looking at rather than just loading tractors with electronic goodies and expecting the poor operator to pick his way through the maze of options.

Dewulf

Tractor sales are just one string to the bow, another very important one is potato planting and harvesting equipment in the form of Dewulf, which makes harvesters, and its subsidiary, Meidema, which speciales in tuber planting and handling equipment.

It was at this year’s summer Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) show held in July that Dewulf made its strongest impression on Irish farming yet, with the biggest machine on display in the form of the its latest potato harvester. The 32t Dewulf four-row potato harvester stole the show at last summer’s FTMTA event

Ian Roony is the company’s specialist product manger for potatoes and field-scale vegetables and he carries a good deal of knowledge of not just the machines involved, but how they fit into a growing system.

He had arranged for the harvester to be demonstrated in Ireland after the show, and it was, but the Irish summer was very un-Irish this year and rather than the expected wet conditions, for which is machine is designed, the fields were of dust and of no challenge to its capabilities. The more conventional Kwatro four row harvester was also on display at the FTMTA show in Punchestown

The great problem with dry conditions is that the soil does not get carried into the machine, which might at first seem a benefit, but clay provides a cushion for the tubers and the ideal is to separate it out at the last possible moment.

Despite this setback Ian was pleased with its performance and when back in Scotland in the autumn he reports that it did indeed work well on the maincrop over there in wet fields.

Getting potatoes started

Harvesting machinery may grab the headlines but the crop needs to be planted in the spring and for this Quaile Machinery sells the Meidema range of planters.

Meidema is a well-respected manufacturer in its own right and is now a full subsidiary of Dewulf. The Miedema range of belt planters is proving popular with growers throughout Ireland

The great advantage brought to the table by Meidema is that it developed the belt planter which ensures evenly spaced planting in the row without operators having to sit on the back of the machine. The wheels on the standard planter are at a fixed width, but the mounting is amenable to making it adjustable and Quaile Machinery have developed a system in conjunction with a customer

The idea has been adapted by others, but the original is still the best, according to Ian, and they are selling well here in Ireland.

The secret is to get the tubers to line up on the belt for delivery to the rear of the machine, that capability is a function of the belt design, while spacing is controlled by a sponge wheel set just before the drop point.

Tillage implements

The Co. Dublin area is well known for its field-scale vegetable growing and although Quaile machinery is obviously reluctant to be labelled as catering solely for that market, the firm certainly fills a niche . Struik haulm toppers from the Netherlands compliment the rest of the Potato equipment range

Vegetable growing is a specialised business and farmers are starting to concentrate on one particular crop rather than a range of roots. It is also very much driven by the local market rather than world commodity prices, meaning that quality is the foremost concern.

It is through understanding these issues that Quaile Machinery has grown, yet it also appreciates that a root crop is part of a rotation and so other tillage machinery is required.

Tillage by Pottinger

To service this part of the business it took on Pottinger in the early days and that relationship has gone from strength to strength.

Kenny is full of praise for the service that the manufacturer provides and the atmosphere of it still being a family firm that cares about the customer, and, just as importantly, supports the dealer. General tillage equipment is an important part of the business and Quaile’s rely on Pottinger to serve that sector

Quaile Machinery has got through its first ten years and can now concentrate on building up a successful business rather than simply trying to survive.

The three major ranges the company has now settled on provide a good base to grow from, and each has plans to expand its sales in Ireland and take its dealers with them.